Mickey Lee GoFundMe raises $18,000 as former Big Brother houseguest hospitalised following cardiac arrest

Media personality Mickey Lee is currently in the ICU after suffering from multiple cardiac arrests, according to a GoFundMe campaign launched for her. The campaign has been established to help Lee, who participated in Big Brother’s Season 27, with her medical expenses, and the cost of her recovery and care.

While providing insight into Lee’s current health condition, the fundraiser’s organizer, Kori Smith wrote in a note on GoFundMe,

“Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition. She has been surrounded by medical professionals and loved ones, but the road ahead will be long and challenging. This sudden health crisis has left Mickey and her family facing enormous emotional and financial strain from mounting hospital bills to ongoing care and recovery costs.”

Smith also urged Lee’s supporters and well-wishers to donate to the fundraiser, and while sharing how the donations would help the TV personality, she added,

“We are raising funds to support: Medical expenses not covered by insurance, ICU and specialist care, Rehabilitation and recovery support, Family travel, lodging, and related costs. Every donation no matter the size will go directly to Mickey’s care and help ease the burden on her loved ones during this difficult time.”

In addition to asking fans to support the campaign by donating to it, Smith also asked supporters to lend their prayers to Lee. She wrote,

“Please Join Us. Prayers, positive energy, and healing thoughts for Mickey. Donations to support her care and recovery. Sharing this fundraiser with other fans, friends, and community members. Mickey has touched so many lives through her courage, bold personality, and unforgettable presence on Big Brother. Let’s show her the same love and support now when she needs it most. Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and support.”

Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests following complications from the flu and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition.



Mickey Lee’s GoFundMe raised $18,000 within a few hours

As of the time of writing this article, the GoFundMe campaign to support Mickey Lee’s medical and recovery expenses raised more than $18,000.

The campaign managed to raise the money within 12 hours of its creation.

Currently, slightly more than 80% of the target has been met, which is $22,000. The overwhelming support that the campaign received prompted the organizers to increase its goal to $22,000 from its initial target of $13,000.

According to E! News, Mickey Lee spent around 59 in the Big Brother house, and she was expelled from the show on September 4.

Previously, Lee appeared on the You Know I’m Right podcast, to express that she was not a fan of the shower situation while in the Big Brother house. During the podcast, she said,

“I did not like the shower situation. Like, sharing one shower with a bunch of people is crazy, cray cray. So you have to deal with, you know, what other people’s standards of clean are, which might not be the same as yours.”

She also recounted her experience of being in the Big Brother house during the podcast, and added,

“And just, you know, being really mindful of being in other people’s space with it also being your space at the same time, it’s just a lot of balancing that you have to do while also being somewhere that is supposed to be your home for the next three months.”

Mickey Lee also hosted the red carpet for the Season 12 premiere of reality show Married to Medicine in early December.