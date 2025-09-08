Big Brother elimination order: Who went home so far in season 27

Big Brother (Image via CBS)

Big Brother season 27 is high on drama, and some of the familiar faces have already been evicted. The new season has been high on emotions, and has seen it’s fair share of strategic planning. Big Brother season 27 has teamed up an interesting set of players, including Ava Pearl Aura Painter to Keanu Soto, also known as the Dungeon Master.

With people getting evicted each week, the housemates evicted have an interesting take on the game. For instance, Jimmy Heagerty has blamed Morgan Pope for his eviction.

Similarly, Isaiah “Zae” Frederich also pointed out that it was Rachel Reilly who had allegedly provoked him enough, which eventually led to a shift in his focus on the gameplay.

Big Brother season 27 elimination order: Here's the complete list

Mickey Lee

The 35-year-old event curator was evicted on day 59. She currently resides in Atlanta, GA. In an exclusive interview with Parade, Mickey Lee stated,

“My departure, I was so shocked. I would be lying if I said I was not. But I’ll be honest, a little bit was relief too. Those people in that house were getting on my nerves. Let’s be really real. To be frank, they were.

Katherine Woodman

Katherine Woodman garnered considerable attention due to her ongoing show-mance with fellow houseguest Rylie Jeffries.

The 23-year-old fine dining server was, however, evicted on day 52. She resides in Columbia, SC.

Rylie Jeffries

The 27-year-old professional bull rider was evicted on day 45. Fans eventually showed concern about his behaviour towards Katherine Woodman. He lives in Luther, OK.

When asked about his alleged romance with Katherine Woodman, Rylie said in an interview with Parade,

“My connection with Katherine was absolutely amazing. I wanted to protect her and her game at all costs and see her go as far as she absolutely could in this game.”

Zach Cornell

Zach Cornell is 27 years old is a marketing manager was evicted on day 38. His hometown is in Cartersville, GA.

Rachel Reilly

Former Big Brother winner Rachel Reilly was recently eliminated from the Big Brother house. Reilly's eviction took place after she was "sacrificed" in the White Locust twist.

Jimmy Heagerty

Jimmy Heagerty is a 25-year-old AI consultant who lives in Washington, DC. He was evicted on day 31. In an exclusive interview with Parade, Jimmy opened up about his eviction, saying,

"I was blindsided, to say the least. I really thought it was four for four with not shaking in my boots this week, because I’d felt like I was either driving the HoH or in the passenger seat giving directions. Little did I know that when Mickey took over the car, she would have left me at the rest stop, and I wouldn’t realize until I walked out of the bathroom and saw the car missing."



Adrian Rocha

The 23-year-old carpenter, Adrian Rocha, was evicted on day 24. He stays in San Antonio, TX.

Amy Bingham

The 43-year-old insurance agent was evicted on day 17. She currently lives in Stockton, CA.

Isaiah “Zae” Frederich

Isaiah “Zae” Frederich is a 23-year-old salesman whose stay in the Big Brother house was short-lived. He was evicted on day 10. Isaiah currently lives in Provo, UT.

All new episodes of Big Brother season 27 are airing on CBS on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Live evictions are happening every Thursday. Stay tuned for more updates.