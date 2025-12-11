Big Brother star Rachel Reilly claps back at Keanu Soto after his harsh comments on a livestream

Rachel Reilly of 'Big Brother' and actress Maitland Ward (Image via Getty)

The feud between Rachel and Keanu is still going strong.

Keanu and Rachel also made headlines while being on the show for their constant feuding during the season.

Keanu mentioned Rachel on a Twitch livestream where he was answering fans' questions.

In answer to one such question about how his relationship is with his co-contestants on the show, Keanu took a jibe at Rachel, Jimmy and Ashley.

He said that they are trying to “elevate their stardom by bringing other people down.”

Big Brother alum Rachel slammed Keanu for calling her “irrelevant” along with other Big Brother contestants

In a Twitch livestream, Keanu spoke about his co-contestants in not-so-glowing terms. He stated that they are good people, but the way they bring others down by talking about them is making them irrelevant.

He stated:

“ Rachel, Jimmy, Ashley outside of the house. I love them as people don’t get me wrong. But they are trying to elevate their stardom by bringing down other people. And I don’t f**k with that, you know what I mean. Why do you want to talk bad about other people to try to raise yourself? If anything, it makes you look irrelevant more than anything.”



He said that these people have to “maximize this window before next season starts” to make them look relevant.

Keanu added:

“Rachel’s been a star, I get that but she is f**king pissed that I won America’s Favorite. I have been told quite a few things about that I have tried to do business with and it is honestly funny because I ain’t sweating s**t.“

Rachel tweeted in response on X (formerly Twitter) on December 10, 2025.

She talked about how ‘disrespectful and gross’ it is to come out on a mom who is trying to give her children a “good life.”

She said:

“Literally a mom of 2 kids who is out here trying to do the best job I can. Trying to give my kids a good life and provide them with a future and healthy food on the table. And for some boy child to come at me bc he was on a show with me- call me names and act like it’s ok is so disrespectful and gross.”

She further stated that she has not talked badly about him, and Soto is doing this due to his “insecurities.”

Rachel remarked:

“I’ve been nothing but nice I don’t talk bad about him esp not on a podcast - I’ve done this 15years so trying to tear me down bc of your insecurities sure -but you’ll never be where I am bc of this type of behavior.”

After Big Brother, Keano described his and Rachel's relationship as "Frenemies" and that of a “big sister, little brother.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, he said:

“The Frenemies! She hated that alliance name, and I like to think it's pretty good because it encompassed our relationship, I felt like. But I guess we'll find out.”



He added:

“ And, you know, that hasn't stopped here in the jury house. We are picking up right where we left off. But I said that we have a big-sister-little-brother kind of relationship, and it really feels like that.”

Ashley Hollis won Big Brother season 27, and Keanu Soto was awarded “America’s Favourite Houseguest.”

He got over 65% of the votes from the viewers to win the title.



