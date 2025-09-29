"I'm the true underdog of the season": Big Brother 27 winner Ashley Hollis reflects on her victory

Ashley from Big Brother season 27 (Image via Instagram/@ashleyhollis_)

Big Brother Season 27 came to a grand conclusion on September 28, 2025. The finale saw the jury members cast six votes in favor of Ashley Hollis, making her the winner of the show.

Ashley not only took the winner’s title but also the $750,000 cash prize by defeating Morgan and Vince, who finished in third and second place, respectively.

In her exit interview with Parade, published on September 29, 2025, Ashley reflected on her feat and said:

“I can’t believe it. I mean, really, I feel like I’m the true underdog of the season. I mean, from only winning a comp Week One, which was what I needed to win. And then now winning the final HoH, it’s unreal. It’s incredible. It’s amazing. And I feel blessed.”

The Big Brother winner made it to the final two by defeating Morgan in the last round of the Head of Household (HOH) competition.

Ashley then chose to evict her and advance with Vince to the last stage of the show, where both of them had to answer jury questions and explain why they deserved to win.

Ashley won over the jurors with her speech and ultimately secured their winning votes.

Big Brother Season 27 winner Ashley Hollis shares her thoughts on jury deliberation, her gameplay, and more

While speaking about her decision to evict Morgan, Ashley stated that she knew she could win the game next to Vince. Although she had not expected six votes in her favor, she believed she could at least get four.

“I thought I had Rachel’s vote, Will’s vote, Ava’s vote, and then it was a toss-up between Keanu and Kelley,” she said.

The alum added that she was uncertain about Keanu’s vote because of how close he had been with Vince in the house.

But even then, Ashley was confident that Keanu would “respect a really big move,” which she proved by evicting Morgan.

“So, I felt like my chances were really good next to Vinnie. But a landslide vote? I didn’t necessarily know that that was gonna happen,” she added.

Ashley had lied to everyone about her profession throughout the season, saying she was a social media marketing manager, when in reality, she was an attorney.

In the finale, she disclosed the truth before the jury, drawing on Elle Woods’ reference from the film Legally Blonde.

Looking back on the moment she revealed the truth, Ashley said that Vince was “gagged” and “shocked” to hear it. However, she could not register the reactions of the other jurors since she was “locked in” with her speech.

When questioned about her “turning enemies into allies” gameplay, Ashley clarified that she came into the competition determined to rely on her social game.

“I’m very aware of my strengths and my weaknesses. But being an attorney, I also know you have to predict the other side. And so I knew that once I got off the block, I knew I was gonna have to get to work with my social game, because I was a bit behind compared to everybody else,” she explained.

Ashley recalled that after being on the block in week one, not many people approached her to discuss the game or form alliances. It was only after she won the Power of Veto that she caught their attention.

Ashley mentioned that she immediately worked on repairing her relationship with Vince, who was the Head of Household in week one, because she knew she would go home if Vince won again and they were not on good terms.

So, she grabbed the opportunity when Zach left to “jump right in the cracks and attach myself to them.”

Similarly, she worked on repairing her relationship with Keanu after he targeted her during the initial weeks.

She then reflected on her gameplay toward the end of the competition, saying she did everything she could to wedge a divide between Morgan and Vince, to make sure Morgan took her to the final two over Vince.

The Big Brother star revealed that she used an “emotional tactic,” on Morgan’s family, to convince her to abandon Vince, and it worked.

As for her victory, Ashley said that her journey proved that it was all about “winning when you need to win.” She believed the game was about balance, not just about winning competitions.

