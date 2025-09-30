"I did the exact opposite" – Big Brother 27 winner Ashley Hollis breaks down why loyalty and adaptability carried her to the end

Ashley Hollis from Big Brother 27 (Image via Instagram/@ashleyhollis_)

Ashley Hollis explained how her approach of balancing loyalty with adaptability became central to her victory in Big Brother 27.

In her Entertainment Weekly interview on September 29, 2025, following her Big Brother 27 win, Ashley Hollis explained how her approach differed from Vince Panaro’s.

She was asked about anticipating his jury arguments and preparing a counter-response, given her background as an attorney. Hollis said,

"And so I knew he was going to try to say he had a strong social game and he only lied when he had to, but I'm like, ‘You turned a lot of allies into enemies.’ And I feel like in my game, I did the exact opposite."

She noted that being an attorney requires predicting what the other person's arguments will be and already having a strategy and a "counter-argument" prepared.

Ashley Hollis breaks down the moves that led to her Big Brother 27 win

Preparing the jury speech

Hollis described how much time went into building her final jury address. She explained that she worked on that speech for "days," preparing to add combativeness whether she was sitting next to Morgan or next to Vinny.

She also emphasized how she targeted specific weaknesses in Panaro’s gameplay.

“For me, I really just knew that Vinny's social game wasn't that strong. He made some really bad moves in the game. He led a lot of people on and gave them hope even though he knew he was going to go another way. So I knew I wanted to emphasize that.”

Her closing argument aimed to contrast her style of play with his. Hollis explained that to her, a Big Brother winner is someone who turns their enemies into "allies," not their allies into enemies, which she said was the approach taken by her counterpart. She added that towards the end of the game, she started working with Keanu, even working with Vinny.

Building alliances and partnerships

Hollis discussed the importance of her connection with Morgan. She explained that Morgan not only played her own game but also played "Vinny's game," controlling many of his moves starting from week five.

This was the reason Hollis wanted to attach herself to both Morgan and Vinny.

She described the trust that developed between them in the house.

“We got very close, we became genuine best friends in the house. And so I knew as long as Morgan and I were good, Vinny and I would always be good because Vinny was gonna do what Morgan told him to.”

Hollis also recalled weighing her options between Morgan and another houseguest. She explained that in week six, there was a potential matchup between Morgan and Mickey.

At the time, she was closer to Mickey, but on a game level, she believed Morgan was better for her game "because two is better than one." Hollis added that Morgan and Vinny were a package deal.

Key endgame decisions

After winning the final Head of Household competition, Hollis faced a pivotal eviction. She explained that she pulled Morgan aside to ask if she would be upset if the decision did not go her way.

According to Hollis, Morgan responded that she had to do what was best for her game. Hollis added that she already knew what her decision would be, but as an empath, it was difficult to be the one to evict her.

Hollis also detailed the moment during part two of the final HOH where she recognized an error. She said that she changed her answer "multiple times," knowing she had the days correct, but something still seemed wrong.

The turning point came when she reviewed the instructions again.

“Let me reread the card… I pick it up immediately, I read it, and it says order. I'm like, ‘Oh my gosh, this was the easiest password to crack ever! And we've been spending so long counting all the days.’”

