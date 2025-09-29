"Rely on my social game" – Big Brother 27 winner Ashley Hollis explains how she turns enemies into allies

Ashley Hollis with Big Brother 27 host Julie Chen Moonves (Image via Instagram/@ashleyhollis_)

In an interview with Parade on September 29, 2025, shortly after winning Big Brother 27, Ashley Hollis detailed how her approach relied less on competitions and more on relationship-building.

From facing the block in the first week to claiming the final Head of Household, Hollis consistently leaned on repairing fractured bonds and converting former opponents into supporters.

“I think coming in, I knew I was fully going to rely on my social game in this game,” she explained.

Her strategy, centered on communication and timing, ultimately carried her from early vulnerability to the $750,000 grand prize.

Ashley Hollis details the social strategy behind her Big Brother 27 victory

Repairing early relationships

Hollis began the game on the defensive, facing an initial nomination in Week 1. After winning the veto, she recognized the urgency of building connections. She said,

“When you’re on the block Week 1 and you’re the target, people don’t really want to talk game with you. I wasn’t approached with very many alliances or people who necessarily wanted to work with me until after I won the veto.”

Her focus shifted to repairing ties with competitors who had placed her at risk. Hollis explained that she needed to "repair her relationship with Vince fast" in case he won again, because otherwise she would just go back on the block and risk going home.

Hollis pointed to Zach’s eviction as the moment to integrate with Vince Panaro and Morgan Pope.

She described it as her "opportunity to jump right in the cracks and attach herself to them."

Addressing rivalries

Hollis also targeted mending strained relationships with strong competitors, including Keanu Soto. She recalled that she was in "trouble" with him when he was determined to put her on the block as a replacement and was not considering anybody else.

To reduce her chances of being nominated again, she emphasized the need to repair their dynamic:

“So I gotta fix this relationship with him pronto. Because he is a comp beast, and I do not want to be back on his block.”

While working to strengthen connections, Hollis was conscious of how her portrayal might impact perceptions.

She explained that she may have been playing the “dumb card” too much, which made others think she was not contributing to the game.

To counter this, Hollis used her farewell messages to jurors to outline her strategy.

She noted that every person who joined the jury received a "message" from her that revealed some of her moves and the alliances she had been part of.

Final Three strategy

Arriving at the Final Three alongside Panaro and Pope, Hollis anticipated that competition outcomes would favor her opponents.

She admitted that she "assumed" Morgan was going to win, describing her as a competition beast. This expectation drove her to campaign directly to Pope.

“I knew I had to get to work to make sure she took me. Because even though I truly did not feel I could beat her, hey, $75,000 is a lot better than nothing!”

Her tactics included focusing on Panaro’s perceived strengths and appealing to Pope’s motivations.

Hollis explained that she "worked overtime to plant every seed" she could about Vinny, emphasizing that he was the "best social player" and consistently highlighting his game.

She also reminded Pope of her "family considerations," pointing out that she had entered the house for them and needed to decide whether risking $750,000 was the right choice.

