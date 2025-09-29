Big Brother 27 spoilers: Endgame uncertainty looms as the last HOH prepares to determine the Final 2

Big Brother 27 Final 3 (Image via Instagram/@bigbrothercbs)

As the Big Brother 27 Season approaches its conclusion, the final Head of Household competition is set to decide which two houseguests will sit in the Final 2 chairs.

The three-part HOH began with Morgan, Ashley, and Vinny competing, and the results have left the game balanced on a critical outcome.

Morgan won Part 1, Ashley claimed victory in Part 2, and now Morgan and Ashley will face off in Part 3. The result of this final battle will determine which one of them secures the power to select who joins them in the Final 2.

Final HOH showdown sets stage for Big Brother 27’s Final 2

The final HOH breakdown

The three-part Head of Household has been narrowed down to its final stage. Morgan, Ashley, and Vinny entered Part 1, with Morgan taking the win. Part 2 featured a direct face-off between Ashley and Vinny, where Ashley secured victory. This sets up a deciding round between Morgan and Ashley.

In the late-night hours, conversation among the Final 3 highlighted the weight of the moment. Vince reflected on his time in the house, saying,

“I’m so sad it’s ending, I’m so grateful for this experience, greatest experience in my life even embarrassing myself and all.”

Morgan acknowledged her nerves going into the decision-making phase, explaining that she intended to speak genuinely from the heart and avoid stuttering. She then recalled challenges she faced in her earlier years, mentioning that she had a back brace and a stutter, and described how she felt “crazy” during that time.

Vince and Morgan’s late-night conversation

Leading into the final stage, Morgan and Vince discussed the uncertainty of the outcome. Vince assured her of his support regardless of the decision, emphasizing that she should do what she needs while he would continue to love her and remain "friends," though he mentioned not giving any Christmas gifts and needing her to provide for him due to a lack of money.

Morgan became emotional as she considered the possibility of not choosing Vince for the Final 2, expressing concern that he might "hate" her, to which Vince responded,

“That is not a threat I just know myself. It might take me a little bit of time to get over it.”

The two also spoke about the role their connection played in the game. Vince told her that every "sentimental feeling" he had in the game that involved her meant she should do what she needed to do. Morgan replied that if she could choose one person from the house to maintain a relationship with outside the game, she would pick him.

Preparing for jury speeches

As the end of the competition approached, both Morgan and Ashley began practicing their potential speeches to the jury. Vince reminded Morgan of the scale of the moment, telling her that she would have to present her speech in front of the entire "country."

Morgan rehearsed, explaining that she played an honest and loyal game where her integrity could not be questioned. She noted that she showcased qualities such as passion, empathy, determination, and resilience, and that she focused on building a strong social game, which she worked to rebuild and maintain when challenged by enemies and allies.

Ashley also practiced her speech outside, with indications that her decision could favor Vince if she were to win the final HOH.

By the end of the night, Vince expressed his appreciation to Morgan before heading to bed, telling her that he "loved" her. Morgan responded with the same sentiment as the Final 3 prepared for the decisive competition that would determine the Final 2.

Stay tuned for more updates.