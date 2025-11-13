Dancing with the Stars season 27 winner Bobby Bones returns the Mirrorball Trophy after Tom Bergeron's recent remarks

Bobby Bones recently took to TikTok to respond to comments made by former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron, where he admitted that while he usually brushes off criticism, this one hurt him, noting:
"I try not to get my feelings hurt, especially about stuff like this. But this was hurtful, and not because of what was said, but really who said it."
He went on to explain that Bergeron’s remarks about his 2018 Dancing with the Stars win felt unnecessary and personal, referring to the Parade interview where Tom was asked a general question about shocking eliminations, but instead brought up Bobby’s win.
"He flipped it to give me as the answer,” Bobby said, “What was I supposed to do on that show?” he asked, frustration clear in his voice.
Bobby also clarified that he never planned to join Dancing with the Stars in the first place, admitting,
"I didn’t even want to be on the show. I was working on a different show at the network — they asked me to go on to promote. Am I supposed to not show up and work hard? Am I supposed to not give it everything that I have? Am I supposed to throw it, and not win?"
The country radio host and TV personality said that despite giving his all, he continues to face backlash years after his victory, which is difficult to handle, adding:
"It's crazy the amount of hate I get, even from people that I respect like Tom Bergeron on there, and Julianne Hough, which I don't know her, but I feel like a sixth grader, and all the ninth grade dancing kids are shocking me in lockers, it is crazy.
What did I do? I had a great attitude, I worked hard, and here we are six years later, I'm still catching strays out of nowhere."
Bobby then revealed that he had decided to send his Mirrorball Trophy, which is now renamed the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, back to ABC.
“So, I sent the trophy back,” he said. “They don’t want me to be a part of the show, obviously. So I don’t want to be somewhere that doesn’t want me to be there. So I sent the trophy back to ABC. I no longer have the Mirrorball Trophy.”
Despite his disappointment, Bobby ended his message on a reflective note, saying:
"I loved my time there. But people taking shots at me takes all the joy away from my time on that show, which is crazy because it was such a great, joyous time. Go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated."
Tom Bergeron later posted a screenshot to his Instagram stories on November 12, 2025, of a DM that he sent to Bones apologizing for his comments that read:
"Bobby, it wasn’t my intention to hurt your feelings. My ‘ouch’ was based on my honest feeling that your win spoke to a need to address the balance between judge and viewer voting. I always felt bad that you and Sharna had to deal with the aftermath of that win, and I certainly regret pouring any salt into that old wound."
