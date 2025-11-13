Dancing with the Stars season 27 winner Bobby Bones returns the Mirrorball Trophy after Tom Bergeron's recent remarks

Dancing with the Stars season 27 winner Bobby Bones (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars became the centre of a heated controversy when the season 27 winner and popular radio personality and podcast host Bobby Bones took to TikTok, posting a video in which he revealed that he had returned the mirrorball trophy he won in 2018 with pro Sharna Burgess.

This was a response to former Dancing with the Stars host Tom Bergeron's recent comments, made in an exclusive interview with Parade on November 11, 2025, ahead of this week's 20th anniversary celebration, where he was asked about which elimination or result shocked him the most.

The 70-year-old host, who returned to Dancing with the Stars season 34 after a five-year gap, after hosting it from its start in 2005 to 2020, replied, saying:

"It’s funny you’re asking about eliminations. The thing that shocked me most was a win. Bobby Bones."

He further compared Bobby with Andy Richter, saying:

"It’s like Andy Richter this season. He’s charming and has such a big heart. Do I think he’s going to win? No. Do I think he’s bringing a quality to the show that epitomizes what the show is? Absolutely. But Bobby Bones was the first time it was like, ‘Ouch.’ No disrespect to Bobby. He would probably say the same thing."

Here's what Bobby Bones said in the TikTok video regarding his Dancing with the Stars win