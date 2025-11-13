Survivor host Jeff Probst has an interesting advice on handling crotch idols

Jeff Probst (Image via Instagram/@jeffprobst)

Survivor host Jeff Probst recently talked about crotch idols in his recent episode of the On Fire with Jeff Probst podcast. Viewers have often seen contestants going in the jungle and finding a hidden immunity idol or advantage. The idol usually comes in a little package complete with a "parchment explaining what it is, and when and how it can be used."

When asked about how to handle these crotch idols, longtime show host Probst said that every time somebody hands him an idol, he is very aware that this has had its own journey for many days, and it has lived in many different places, and so, washing your hands at all times is also kind of advisable. Survivor player and podcast co-host Jeremy Collins also weighed in on the conversation, saying,

“I can vouch for that, Jeff, I've stuck parchment in my pants numerous times, and it's where the sun don't shine.”

Survivor host Jeff Probst explains about “parchment production”

While talking about the proper Survivor parchment production, host Jeff Probst explained how it is somewhat of a thick paper that "comes in sheets, big sheets, and then it is individually cut into the right size for whether it is a note or a vote." The host further said:

“And then it's aged by our art department, which includes all kinds of very subtle treatments, including the work around the edges and the aging process that makes it look old and stained. So no two parchments have ever been the same.”

While calling the parchment surprisingly durable, Jeff Probst noted:

“I can sometimes tell when, say, a vote is used and it's been an extra vote, and you can tell that it's been in a player's bag or shorts or shoved in their shoes for many days because it's just got all these little wrinkles, but it doesn't ever really tear.”

Jeff Probst admits to having given “fake Survivor spoilers”

In an episode of the On Fire with Jeff Probst podcast, the host admitted that he had sometimes given out fake Survivor spoilers. When asked by a fan whether it has been difficult for the longtime host to keep secrets, Probst said:

“I used to get this question all the time in interviews. And on occasion, I would have fun, and at some point in the interview, I would pretend that I just said something I shouldn't have.”

While talking about the misleading information and keeping up with the confusion, he further said:

“I would always say, ‘I could tell you right now who the winner is, and because of the nature of the show and my personality on the show, you wouldn't know if I was telling you the truth anyway'.”

When asked about the casting process for Survivor, the host explained on his podcast, saying:

"Our casting process goes very deep, and as a result, it can get very personal. And sometimes family situations or trauma from middle school or work situations like this that might be inspiring or challenging will come up.”

Stay tuned for more updates.