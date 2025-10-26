Parvati Shallow claps back at Jeff Probst and Jeremy Collins for questioning her two-time Survivor winner status

Parvati Shallow (Image Via Getty)

Parvati Shallow’s two-time win on Survivor is being questioned by fellow castaway Jeremy Collins and host Jeff Probst.

Jeff Probst started the debate on his podcast “On Fire With Jeff Probst” while he was talking to Jeremy Collins who won Survivor: Second Chance in 2015.

When Probst asked Collins if he considered winning the Australian version of Survivor, the latter called her win “one and a half wins.”

Parvati responded to the duo’s take in the comments under the Instagram post featuring the podcast clip on October 24, 2025, stating:



“A couple of straight men trying to discredit a woman… get a new move boys.”



For those unversed, Parvati Shallow won US Survivor season 6 in 2008 and even got close to the win in season 20 which aired in 2010.

She recently won the latest edition of Survivor Australia titled, Australia Vs the World.

With the win, Shallow joined the two-time winner's club which includes others like Tony Vlachos and Sandra Diaz-Twine.

Jeff Probst and Jeremy Collins talk about Parvati Shallow’s double win on Survivor in the podcast







Jeff Probst was talking to Jeremy Collins on the latest episode of his podcast “On Fire With Jeff Probst.” The conversation shifted to Parvati when Jeff asked Jeremy:







“ Jeremy, I’m gonna put you on the spot. And I mean this as a legit question. In the Survivor world, does Parvati winning Survivor Australia count in the same way that winning this Survivor does? Is she now a two-time Survivor winner?”



Jeremy answered and cleared his stance with an argument stating:



“Listen, I don’t think so. In my Survivor world, I say she has one and half wins. It’s a good win. But it’s not the same as Survivor US. It’s not the same.”



The discussion began when Probst mentioned Shannon Fairweather who is a contestant in the current season and asked whether she is similar to Parvati Shallow.

To this Collins called the comparison unfair and remarked “Let’s not do too much” which further made Jeff talk about Parvati Shallow’s two-time win.

After her snide response to the discussion, Shallow added in another comment “Somebody call @gayleking.”

Gayle King is co-host for CBS Mornings. Shallow referred him after he criticized Jeff Probst for not asking Parvati to join the 50th season earlier this year.

The discussion also brought many castaways who jumped in the comments sections criticizing Probst and Collins' comments.

Three times Survivor player Kelley Wentworth commented that his eyes are all the way in the back of his head.

Survivor: San Juan del Sur winner Natalie Anderson remarked:



“ It’s giving set up.”



Another 2 time player Eliza Orlins also clapped back pointing that Jeremy and Jeff were not questioning the winner from the most recent eight seasons.

The show duration shortened from 39 to 26 days in these seasons due to COVID restrictions initially but kept it in place as a part of its new era.

She commented:



“ LOLL GIVE ME A BREAK. Then the winner of any 26 day season only has a ⅔ win, RIGHT?????”



The Survivor Australia host Jonathan LaPaglia also joined that discussion by remarking:



“Don’t hate the player, hate the game….Actually don’t do that either….”



Shallow’s win on the Australian version of the show named Australia Survivor: Australia vs The World was one of the standout performances of her career.

In the course of 16 days she maintained social control, played strategically and became the biggest threat for the other players on the beach.

She won a $250,000 AUD cash prize and solidified her position as the two-time winner of the show.

