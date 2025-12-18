Why is Hell's Kitchen not airing tonight (December 18, 2025)? Details Explored

As Thursday night programming approaches, viewers expecting a new episode of Hell’s Kitchen may notice a change in FOX’s lineup.

Hell’s Kitchen is not airing tonight, December 18, 2025, due to a temporary adjustment in the network’s primetime schedule.

FOX has allocated the usual 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern time slot to the season finale of Next Level Baker, which will air as a two-hour broadcast.

According to FOX’s official schedule listings, the substitution applies only to this week and is unrelated to production delays, season length changes, or long-term interruptions to Hell’s Kitchen season 24.

Thursday’s Hell’s Kitchen hiatus explained

Why FOX is not airing a new episode tonight

The absence of a new Hell’s Kitchen episode is directly tied to FOX’s decision to prioritize the finale of Next Level Baker.

The baking competition’s final episode requires an extended runtime, occupying the full primetime block traditionally reserved for Hell’s Kitchen on Thursdays.

Network schedule updates confirm that this adjustment is a programming decision made to accommodate the conclusion of another reality series within the same genre.

FOX has used similar scheduling strategies in past seasons to avoid splitting finales across multiple weeks. By assigning a full two-hour slot, the network ensures uninterrupted coverage of the Next Level Baker finale.

As a result, Hell’s Kitchen season 24 is paused for one week and is expected to resume its regular broadcast schedule afterward.

Recent episode before the break

The most recent episode of Hell’s Kitchen season 24 centered on a charity-themed challenge and dinner service.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ episode opened with a tag-team challenge revolving around Chinese food where chefs had to change their roles frequently and they didn't have much time to coordinate.

After the show, episode summaries reported that the Red Team was victorious in the challenge and they were the ones to enjoy a private museum tour in addition to receiving HexClad ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌cookware.

Dinner service followed a structured format in which each chef was responsible for leading one course. The Red Team completed service without falling behind schedule.

The Blue Team completed service but consistently delivered courses later than the opposing kitchen.

Based on performance during service, the Blue Team was declared the losing team.

At the elimination ceremony, Chef Gordon Ramsay eliminated Jayden, reducing the competition field. FOX’s official episode synopsis confirms that the elimination occurred at the conclusion of the charity dinner service.

Current competition standings in Season 24

Following the most recent elimination, seven chefs remain in the competition. The Red Team includes Cydni, Lisa, Anaiya, and Ellie. The Blue Team consists of Henry, Anthony, and Jada.

This leaves two male chefs and five female chefs still competing in season 24.

Previews aired at the end of the last episode indicated that the next phase of the competition will involve the selection of black jackets.

As the number of contestants decreases, the format typically shifts toward combined kitchen services.

Information about team composition and upcoming milestones has been referenced from FOX broadcast previews and post-episode coverage.

When is Hell’s Kitchen expected to return

Hell’s Kitchen normally airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on FOX, with new episodes becoming available for streaming on Hulu the following day.

FOX has not announced changes to the total episode count or the season’s structure. Schedule listings indicate that the series is expected to return to its regular time slot after the Next Level Baker finale concludes.

The one-week pause is limited to this specific broadcast date and does not indicate an extended hiatus.

Viewers seeking confirmation can consult FOX’s official programming schedule and Hulu’s upcoming episode listings for updated air dates.

Stay tuned for more updates.