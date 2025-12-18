What gesture did Puka Nacua do that was offensive? Livestream controversy scandal explained as Rams star issues apology

Puka Nacua #17 of the Los Angeles Rams is interviewed after the Rams defeated the Buffalo Bills, 44-42, at SoFi Stadium on December 08, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacuahas issued an apology for the controversial gesture he made on stream. The NFL star appeared on Adin Ross's Kick livestream on December 16. The streamer asked Nacua to do a touchdown celebration dance.

Puka Nacua spiked the ball, flexed his muscles, then rubbed his hands together. The last gesture is known for carrying antisemitic connotations. It is also popular on 4chan.

Adin Ross has done the "Jewish dance" many times in the past. In Tuesday's livestream, he insisted that Puka did the dance at the Thursday night game against the Seattle Seahawks. The wide receiver promised that he would do it.

The clip went viral on social media and garnered massive backlash from netizens. NFL released a statement, condemning the gesture. They also noted that the NFL would continue to "fight" the "hatred."

Puka Nacua apologized via an Instagram post on December 18. He noted that the streamer suggested that he do the dance, and he did not know it represented antisemitic stereotypes. The NFL player clarified that he does not support "racism, bigotry, or hate."

"I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people. I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people," the Los Angeles Rams wrote.

A statement from Rams WR Puka Nacua, apologizing: pic.twitter.com/h2UZX5fn4W — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2025

California Congressman Eric Swalwell slammed Puka Nacua

The Congressman called Nacua an "asshole." He stated that the LA Jewish community "is on edge" after the recent Bondi Beach shooting. For the unversed, a Hanukkah event was held at Archer Park beside Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, on December 14.

Nearly one thousand Jewish people were present when two shooters started targeting them. Fifteen people passed away. Eric Swalwell demanded an apology and said that if Puka Nacua does not do so, he should be dropped from the team.

"The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre. And what does this asshole do? He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game. He should apologize or be dropped," Swalwell wrote.

In a statement to The Atlantic, the Los Angeles Rams shared that antisemitism, or any type of prejudice or hostility towards any religion, ethnicity, or race, has "no place in this world."

Meanwhile, the viral clip has seemingly divided the internet. While some netizens still demanded that Puka Nacua be dropped, others claimed that he supposedly should not apologize. They also noted that Adin Ross seemingly set him up on purpose.

"Suspend him for tonight's game. Make an example of him," one X user wrote.

"I give Puka a pass, he doesn't know what he's doing.. but who is this Adin Ross character.. clearly he does know," another netizen added.

The controversial streamer has not released any statement on the matter. Stay tuned for more updates on Puka Nacua.