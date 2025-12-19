The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 episode 3: Amanda Frances reflects on her humble beginnings and big dreams

Amanda Frances - The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Image via bravotv.com)

Amanda Frances discussed her humble beginnings and how she once dreamed about the life she is living now on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Frances made an appearance on the show in season 15.

She is the author of the best-selling book "Rich as F*ck." Amanda also hosts a podcast named “And She Rises,” where she champions women’s empowerment through financial independence.

Her bio on the Bravo website states:



“Amanda has built a thriving self-made business from the ground up. She taught herself to build her first website while putting herself through graduate school, and over the past decade that vision has grown into Amanda Frances Inc., an eight-figure global brand with clients and students in 196 countries.”



In the recent episode, she spent time with her fiancé and children.

She also shared her love story in the episode.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15 episode 3: Amanda talked about her life, children, past and fiancé







In episode 3, viewers got a sneak peek of Amanda’s house.

She was spending quality time with her fiancé, Eddie, stepchildren Liam & Shoshana and her son, Canaan.

Amanda talked about painting a dragon with Shoshana and told her what to do.

When Shoshana complained about Canaan disturbing her with the painting, Amanda said:



“What if we both paint on both sides and worked together collaboratively?”



In the confessional interview, when producers asked her about how her childhood differed from her children’s childhood, she stated:



“Okay, so I come from pretty humble beginnings. We didn’t really have a lot. On Friday nights, I used to hang out at Walmart. We were like walk…I would walk around Walmart.”



She discussed her current life and said that she “dreamed this” for her children.



“They will never grasp but the reason I have them in the stroller, walking around Beverly Hills like getting ice cream, getting lunch whatever is because I dreamed this for them. We walk the streets that I watched on Clueless like that, you know.”



In the episode, Amanda’s fiancé, Eddie, shared how he is going to Disney World.

Amanda then explained to the children that Eddie has a project there.

They discuss the activities each of them will be doing with children in the coming days.

In the confessional interview, Amanda talked about her fiancé, Eddie.

She said:



“Eddie is my partner and fiancé and lover. We met in 2019, and so we have been together five years. Eddie is in construction. Doesn’t he so cute though? He is like so good.”



Frances then recounted her love story to her children.

She shared:



“Okay before Eddie proposed to me, I kept having dreams that he got me a ring with a smart and final logo on it.”



She added:



“So, Eddie and I were living together. He asked me what I wanted, what my priorities were. I was about to turn 36 and I remember telling him that there was an expiration date on my ovaries more than an expiration date on my ring finger, and that we should get to making babies.”



She then shared with her children that Eddie was “crushed” by getting her the same ring as the one on her “vision board.”

Amanda remarked in her confessional:



“As a financial empowerment teacher and coach, I am the embodiment of everything I teach. I am my biggest testimonial.”



She concluded:



“Of course, Amanda wouldn’t come through just manifesting a man, Amanda comes through manifesting a whole as* family.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.