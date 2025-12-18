Who is Candace Nelson from Next Level Baker? Everything we know about the pastry pioneer

Candace Nelson and her husband Charles, co-founders of Sprinkles Cupcakes (Image via Getty)

Candace Nelson serves as co-mentor on Next Level Baker alongside Gordon Ramsay and Carla Hall, guiding contestants through the holiday baking competition on Fox.

On Next Level Baker, home bakers, pro cooks, and social media stars take on festive dessert challenges in three episodes.

Nelson, known for judging Cupcake Wars for a decade and leading Sugar Rush for three seasons, checks in with their rich holiday bites, along with tall, layered cakes.

Born May 8, 1974, in Indonesia, she grew up there before pursuing a path that led her from investment banking to founding the world's first cupcake bakery.

Next Level Baker’s Candace Nelson: Early life and education







Baking flows through Candace Nelson's family line, tracing back to her French-American grandmother, who crafted desserts at a San Francisco restaurant in the 1930s.

She attended Groton School, graduating in 1991, then Wesleyan University in 1996, where she later received the Distinguished Alumnus Award.

Nelson completed Tante Marie's Professional Pastry Program in San Francisco, honing skills that would redefine cupcakes

Before pastries claimed her attention, Nelson worked as an investment banker alongside her husband Charles, an Oklahoma native born in 1969.

The dot-com bust shifted their course; she launched a custom cake business from their San Francisco home.

That venture relocated to a former Los Angeles sandwich shop, where the couple focused solely on cupcakes.​

Founding Sprinkles Cupcakes

On April 13, 2005, Candace Nelson and Charles opened Sprinkles Cupcakes in a 600-square-foot Beverly Hills shop, defying a four-year low-carb trend. They moved 2,000 cupcakes in seven days, even though some doubted it.

Nelson gave the simple snack a boost using high-quality stuff - rich butter, smooth vanilla from Madagascar by Nielsen-Massey, and dark chocolate made by Callebaut.

The bakery had vegan options alongside gluten-free ones, also treats safe for dogs - all tucked into a sharp-looking spot shaped by an architect from Vienna, while the wrapping came from someone who once worked for Martha Stewart.

Sprinkles expanded to 22 U.S. locations, including New York, with plans for London and Tokyo. A Mercedes Sprinter van became the Sprinklesmobile, and in 2007, Nelson released exclusive cupcake mixes via her stores and Williams Sonoma.​

In 2012, the Cupcake ATM debuted—38 now operate nationwide—born from Nelson's craving. Fans like Oprah Winfrey, Blake Lively, Katie Holmes, Ryan Seacrest, Tom Cruise, Barbra Streisand, and Serena Williams lined up.

She sold Sprinkles to a private equity group in 2014. Reflecting on the launch amid carb fears, Nelson noted, “Nobody thought this idea would work,” after spotting doughnut shops and burger joints around Los Angeles.​

Television appearances and judging on Next Level Baker

Candace Nelson judged Cupcake Wars, syndicated globally, and executive-produced Netflix's Sugar Rush. She appeared on Shark Tank five times, three as Guest Shark, striking deals with Gently Soap, Flaus, and Fishwife.

Credits include The Best Thing I Ever Ate, The Chef Show, Bobby Flay's Throwdown, Top Chef Junior, The Today Show, Nightline, The Martha Stewart Show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, and MasterChef Season 10.​

Her cupcakes featured on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, The New York Times, and Los Angeles Times. Nelson co-created and executive-produced Hulu's Best in Dough pizza competition.

On Next Level Baker, she mentors through episodes like the premiere's holiday chocolate challenge and the finale's three-tiered cake bake.​

Ventures beyond cupcakes

Candace Nelson co-founded Pizzana, a Michelin Bib Gourmand Neo-Neapolitan pizzeria chain in Southern California and Texas, earning Nation's Restaurant News' Hot Concept Award and a cover feature. She established CN2 Ventures, a Los Angeles investment firm and venture studio.​

Nelson authored the New York Times bestseller The Sprinkles Baking Book and Wall Street Journal bestseller Sweet Success. She contributes to The Wall Street Journal and Inc. Magazine, with her Substack Sweet Success reaching 30,000 subscribers. Keynotes at Taco Bell, Goldman Sachs, Northern Trust, USC, and UT highlight her talks.​

Viral TikTok and Instagram videos draw millions; LinkedIn's Brandlink featured her as a top small business voice. In a LinkedIn post, she shared,



“I’ve built and sold Sprinkles. Created the first cupcake ATM. Co-founded Pizzana. Written a bestselling book. Been on Shark Tank. I mentor and invest in female founders and speak on stages across the country.”​



Personal life and recent reflections

Candace Nelson lives in Los Angeles and Sun Valley, Idaho, her latter home profiled in Elle Decor. She and Charles have two sons. Estimates place her net worth at around $20 million.​

On Next Level Baker, Nelson's presence bridges her entrepreneurial past with the contestants' ambitions, as the show heads to its conclusion.​

Stay tuned for more updates.