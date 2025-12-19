Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans unveils a transformative look before her 34th birthday

Jenelle Evans (Image via Instagram/@j_evans1219)

Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans stunned followers after unveiling her newest transformation. She took to social media where she included a “before and after video of her procedure results.” Jenelle Evans rose to fame after she appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010. Evans later welcomed son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis. She later starred on the spinoff series Teen Mom 2 from 2011 to 2019.

As the television personality showed off her new mommy makeover, which she underwent with renowned Las Vegas plastic surgeon Dr Rachel Mason, Evans is all about her newest look this new year.

The Teen Mom alum’s new look comes just before her 34th birthday as she went through a personal wellness journey, while sticking to a low-fat, low-carb diet and doing an intense workout routine as well.

The television personality also revealed that she got a “tummy tuck, liposuction and diastasis recti repair.”

Teen Mom alum Jennelle Evans opens up about public scrutiny and her newest transformation

Janelle Evans pointed out that she chose to go through the surgery after being under immense public pressure and scrutiny as a reality television star, saying,

"I’ve been in the public eye since I was 16, and my body has been judged and picked apart for as long as I can remember, "Now that I’m done having kids, it finally felt like the right time to do something just for me. I found Dr Mason after seeing her beautiful, natural results and hearing amazing things from friends I trust.” I had my body judged since I was a teenager, so choosing this was about feeling like myself again and not explaining it to anyone else.” she continued. “Still healing but I already feel so confident, happy and really excited about this new chapter! Tomorrow I celebrate my 34th birthday and I can honestly say I’m proud to welcome a new year loving the skin I’m in

Evans explained that after being a mother to her three children, Jace, Kaiser, and Ensley, she decided to invest more in her body and make some necessary changes,

“Like so many moms, I dealt with diastasis recti, where your ab muscles separate after pregnancy, and it’s honestly so frustrating because no matter how hard you work out or how healthy you eat, it doesn’t fix it.”

Jenelle Evans admits that her transformation has made her more confident

While talking about her newest transformation, Evans said how it has not only made her more confident but how this will also help inspire other women.

“I want other women to know they’re not broken, they’re not doing anything wrong, and there is a solution," she added, sharing that her mommy makeover has instilled a new level of confidence in her. "I’m still healing but I already feel so incredible. I feel confident again and for the first time in a long time, I truly love my body."

Last year in 2024, Jenelle filed for a separation from David Eason after six years of marriage, The Teen Mom alum told US Weekly,

“His attitude that he had, putting everyone in a bad mood all the time, Everyone was walking on eggshells and I’m like, I don’t have to live like this, and I don’t have to stay together just because we have kids.”

Stay tuned for more updates.