The Amazing Race: Which couples are still together and where they ended up

The Amazing Race has matched competitors of every type on a race around the world since its debut in 2001.
Most of the couples that have appeared in The Amazing Race have remained in lifetime relationships after their world tour, while some couples have separated after the cameras were turned off.
Over the years, the spectators have become curious about how many of those relationships endured the physical, mental, and emotional weight of the race, and what the contestants are doing now.
Status: Married
Ernie and Cindy competed on The Amazing Race in 2011.
Shortly after their $1 million victory, they married in March 2012 and went on to welcome three sons: Maverick, Ernest, and August.
Status: Married
Popular for their YouTube stardom, Burnie and Ashley finished fourth on Season 28.
They became engaged almost immediately after returning from filming—Burnie spent some leg money in Bali to buy an engagement ring.
They married in 2019 before Ashley gave birth to their son that August.
Burnie celebrated Father’s Day in 2020 by posting,
“Feeling extra grateful today—being a dad is the best adventure yet.”
Status: Married
Trey and Lexi finished in third place and tied the knot in May 2013.
Their family includes three children, Moxie, Blaze, and Duke.
“We wouldn’t have changed a thing about our Race—it brought us to where we are now," Lexi shared with Reality TV World.
Status: Broken Up
Dance duo Dana and Matt won their season but did not follow through with marriage plans.
Matt once said, “I want a small barbecue-style wedding.”
The couple eventually split and moved on to other relationships.
Status: Married
After winning The Amazing Race and $1 million, Jason and Amy married in 2015.
By 2022, they had welcomed five children together.
Amy told Reality TV World,
“It’s a blessing having three kids under three, a husband I love, and a busy life.”
Status: Married
Jessica and Cody found love on Big Brother, then won Season 30 of The Amazing Race.
Engaged by February 2018, they married in Malibu later that year and have two daughters.
After announcing her pregnancy, Jessica said,
“Grateful as ever for this race and this life.”
Status: Married
Jeremy and Sandy, who finished as runners-up, got married in December 2012.
They have since welcomed two children: Payton and Hudson.
Status: Broken Up
Pro wrestlers Brooke and Robbie lasted into the final four before splitting post-show.
Brooke moved on with a new partner, Weston Piper, and they now share a home and two children.
In 2018, Brooke shared,
“Weston and I bought a house, and we couldn’t be happier.”
Status: Broken Up
Both Survivor winners before their lap on The Amazing Race, Jenna and Ethan ended their relationship in 2013.
Ethan married Lisa Heywood in 2016 and competed again on Survivor in 2019.
Status: Married
Justin and Diana, who raced as an engaged couple, married in 2016 and have a son named Charles.
Diana posted,
“Couldn’t be more in love with my boys.”
Status: Married
The pair met on Big Brother, went on to race twice, and finished third both times.
They married in 2012 and now have two children, Adora Borealis and Adler.
Rachel posted,
“Being a mom is the greatest adventure of all.”
Status: Married
News anchors Kelsey and Joey won their season, married in 2017, and have two sons together.
Joey captioned one family photo with:
“From The Amazing Race finish line to the greatest race—parenthood.”
Status: Married
Ten years of friendship got Mike and Rochelle through the grind of The Amazing Race. Married in 2017, Rochelle described their wedding as “the best day of my life.”
Status: Married
After connecting on Big Brother, Jordan and Jeff competed together on The Amazing Race.
They married in 2016 and share two sons, Lawson and Layton.
Status: Broken Up
Though their relationship seemed strengthened by the “Race,” the couple ultimately split, with neither posting about the other in recent years.
