Who is Team Japan's Yoshio Itoi on Physical: Asia? Age, sport, and more explored

Yoshio Itoi of Team Japan (Image via Instagram/@itoiyoshio_7)

Yoshio Itoi, a veteran Japanese athlete known for his storied baseball career, is competing on Physical: Asia for Team Japan and bringing both legacy and versatility into this high-stakes athletic arena.

Led by Yushin Okami, Team Japan has made it into the final four of Physical: Asia, and as the series nears its end, the competition keeps getting fierce.

Itoi earned Team Japan a crucial three points in Group B’s Sack Toss challenge, which ultimately led to the elimination of Team Turkiye.

Physical: Asia - Yoshio Itoi’s background and achievements







Yoshio Itoi, born July 31, 1981, is currently 44 years old and stands among the oldest competitors on Physical: Asia, yet his athletic pedigree is far from dated.

Before joining the reality competition, Itoi built an 18-year career in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB).

His Wikipedia page lists his career batting average at .298, with 170 home runs and 752 runs batted in.

He played for three major teams: the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters (debuting March 27, 2007), the Orix Buffaloes, and the Hanshin Tigers, retiring on September 21, 2022.

Among his standout awards: 7 x Pacific League Golden Glove (2009-2014, 2016), 5 x Best Nine Award, and hitting 300 stolen bases in his career.

Itoi batted left-handed and threw right-handed, an ambidextrous detail often highlighted by his fans.

On Physical: Asia, Itoi’s presence comes as Team Japan seeks both physical performance and veteran mentality.

The series, which premiered on October 28, 2025, features teams from eight nations competing in endurance, strength, and agility quests.

Itoi’s addition to Team Japan brings not only sports experience, but cross-disciplinary credibility.

Outside the arena, Itoi has pursued several ventures. He participated in Netflix Japan’s survival competition Final Draft in 2025 and emerged as a winner.

He also launched a premium rice brand called “Superman Rice” and partnered with AGRIST, an agricultural corporation in Kyoto, to support youth sports and local farming.

Social media reactions reinforce his popularity: on Reddit’s r/Physical100 subreddit, one user posted:



“I was screaming and screaming for him when I saw he was coming on Physical Asia! He’s such a bright joy to watch, always having some funny reaction or commentary. He’s genuinely the highlight of the show for me!”



He is on Instagram as @itoiyoshio_7 and has over 460k followers.

On Physical: Asia, Itoi is not just a symbolic pick. His stats from his baseball career show a blend of speed, power, and durability that translates into the show's varied challenges.

For example, his stolen bases and defensive awards suggest a level of athletic versatility useful in obstacle-based formats, team relays, and endurance tasks.

His baseball nickname, “Superman,” also appears in casting briefs for Physical: Asia and reinforces the narrative around his arrival on the show.

During his appearance on Physical: Asia, he carries that nickname into the international competition arena, representing Team Japan against countries such as South Korea, Thailand, and Australia.

Itoi’s inclusion in Physical: Asia also signals the show’s strategy of combining sports icons with newer athletic disciplines.

Unlike the majority of competitors, who have a CrossFit, MMA, or wrestling background, Itoi has a background in baseball: a long pro career, playing in national teams (he played in the 2013 World Baseball Classic with Japan), and a switch to reality-physical competitions.

For Team Japan, Itoi adds leadership and media recognition, which can help morale and viewership alike. Physical: Asia’s format pits countries against each other in pools of strength, strategy, and endurance — names like Itoi help set the tone.

To conclude, Yoshio Itoi is an individual with a combination of experience, athletic background, and crossover appeal to Physical: Asia.

He is 44 and playing with some of the strongest in Asia, but his career achievements and his diversified interests would say that he is anything but out of place.

His presence, regardless of the extent of the physical impact, adds to the team of Team Japan and provides the fans with a familiar face to cheer on as Physical: Asia keeps on running.

Stay tuned for more updates.