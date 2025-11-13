Physical: Asia - Which players competed in Mini Game 2: Vertical Jump?

Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

In​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Physically: Asia second mini-game after Quest 3, titled Vertical Jump, four players represented their respective teams.

The participants were Yun Sung-bin from Team Korea, Eloni Vunakece from Team Australia, Dulguun Enkhbat from Team Mongolia, and Katsumi Nakamura from Team Japan.

Each player tried to reach a certain height with two jumps for each height. The one who cleared the heights successfully was the winner, so the winner was the player who made the highest successful jump.

Team Australia was the winner of Mini Game 2, and Eloni Vunakece was the only player to clear ​‍​‌‍​‍‌320cm.

Mini Games overview on Physical: Asia

Mini Game 2: Vertical Jump

In Mini Game 2, vertical jumps were done by one player per team. The game rules allowed the participants to take two tries per jump height. The competition heights were set at 300cm and 320cm.

All four people: Eloni Vunakece, Katsumi Nakamura, Yun Sung-bin, and Dulguun Enkhbat managed to jump over 300cm. At 320cm level, only Eloni Vunakece from Team Australia was able to make the jump.

Katsumi Nakamura, Yun Sung-bin, and Dulguun Enkhbat did not come close to 320cm. No eliminations were made after this mini-game and all teams went to Quest 4 regardless of the results.

Based on the highest jump performed by Eloni Vunakece, Team Australia was the winner of Mini Game 2.

Mini Game 1: Push and Pull

Before Mini Game 2, there was the Mini Game 1, which was called Push and Pull and it was a set of on-on-one matches between players from different teams.

The teams which played were Korea, Australia, Japan, and Mongolia.

Each match pitted a player against the task of pushing or pulling an opponent, and victories were announced when the lifted foot of the opponent or a fall was noticed.

The winners went on to play the next rounds until only one team was left the Mini Game champion.

Group A was made up of Eddie Williams, Kim Min-jae, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan, and Yoshio Itoi. Group B consisted of Robert Whittaker, Amotti, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, and Yushin Okami.

In Group A, the first round saw Australia beating Korea, and then Mongolia beat Japan. The second round had Australia losing to Mongolia.

Group B's first round was won by Korea over Australia, and then Japan beat Mongolia. The final round of Group B witnessed Japan beating Korea.

The Mini Game 1 final was between Eddie Williams of Australia and Yushin Okami of Japan and Australia was the winner of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌mini-game.

Quest 4: Battle Rope Relay

After​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Mini Game 2, teams participated in Quest 4: Battle Rope Relay, an endurance relay of two rounds in which three members of the team each took a turn hitting a sensor with battle ropes. Team Australia chose Eloni Vunakece, Robert Whittaker, and Eddie Williams; Team Mongolia chose Lkhagva-Ochir Erdene-Ochir, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu, and Dulguun Enkhbat; Team Korea chose Yun Sung-bin, Choi Seung-yeon, and Jang Eun-sil; and Team Japan chose Soichi Hashimoto, Yoshio Itoi, and Yushin Okami. Round 1 saw the following scores: Australia - 1,336; Japan - 1,194; Mongolia - 1,143; and Korea - 763. Round 2 was between Australia and Japan only. Japan scored 1,116 against Australia’s 961, thereby winning Quest 4 and moving on to Quest 5. Team Japan members who advanced to the next stage are Katsumi Nakamura, Yushin Okami, Soichi Hashimoto, Yoshio Itoi, Nonoka Ozaki, and Kana Watanabe. Besides that, no eliminations were ​‍​‌‍​‍‌made.

