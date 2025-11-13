Physical: Asia - Which players competed in Mini Game 1: Push and Pull?

Physical: Asia (Image via Instagram/@netflixkr)

In Physical: Asia, Mini Game 1: Push and Pull featured competitors from the four remaining nations: Korea, Australia, Japan, and Mongolia.

Kim Min-jae and Amotti represented Team Korea, Eddie Williams and Robert Whittaker represented Team Australia, Yoshio Itoi and Yushin Okami represented Team Japan, and Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu represented Team Mongolia.

The mini-game was held after Quest 3 and was part of the elimination process to find out which team would go on to the next round of the competition.

Mini Game 1 overview on Physical: Asia

Mini Game 1: Push and Pull

The push and pull mini-game was presented as a one-on-one physical fight where a player gained victory by making their opponent fall or lifting off the ground.

Each of the four teams was split up into two groups, A and B, wherein two players were appointed to represent each country. The design of the tournament was such that every group was to select one winner who would then move on to the final stage.

The group A included Eddie Williams from Team Australia, Kim Min-jae from Team Korea, Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan from Team Mongolia, and Yoshio Itoi from Team Japan.

There took place the first battle of group A, where Eddie Williams defeated Kim Min-jae by knockout to move on to the next phase.

Then the semifinal fight was held between Orkhonbayar Bayarsaikhan from Mongolia and Yoshio Itoi from Japan, where Mongolia won.

The final combat of the group featured the countries Australia and Mongolia going against each other, and once again, Williams emerged the victor, taking team A's point and allowing them to proceed to the final threat.

Robert Whittaker represented Team Australia, Amotti was with Team Korea, Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu belonged to Team Mongolia, and Yushin Okami was with Team Japan in Group B.

Korea won the match between the Australian player Robert Whittaker and the Korean player Amotti, which was the first match of this group.

Japan was the winning side in the match where Mongolia's Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu faced off against Japan's Yushin Okami.

The last fight of Group B was a contest between Korea and Japan, where Yushin Okami scored his second win, thus asserting Team Japan's place in the finals.

The finale of Mini Game 1 took Team Australia's Eddie Williams against Team Japan's Yushin Okami. Eddie Williams emerged as the victor in the last round, thus leading Team Australia to victory in the mini game of Push and Pull.

Quest 3: Team Representative Match

The mini game one did not take place until the six nations had already completed the Quest 3, which assigned them two groups A and B through random selection.

Each nation had to send its representatives to four different events and every contestant was obliged to partake in at least one challenge.

The aim of the game was to accumulate points in all events, with the weakest team in each group being disqualified after the quest.

Group A comprised Team Korea, Team Australia, and Team Philippines while Group B consisted of Team Mongolia, Team Turkey, and Team Japan.

The four challenges that were conducted during the tournament were Pillar Vaulting, Stone Totem Endurance, Hanging Endurance, and The Sack Toss while the points were allotted in the following manner; three points for first place, two points for second, and one point for third for every game.

Australia was the leader in Group A, while Korea and the Philippines took the second spot. On the opposite side, Mongolia was at the top in Group B, whereas Turkey and Japan were in the second spot.

Once the results were verified, Team Philippines and Team Turkey were eliminated from the competition because of their last-place standing within their groups.

