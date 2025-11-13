"None of this would happen without her": Dancing with the Stars fame Andy Richter on the support he received from Emma Slater

Andy Richter from Dancing with the Stars (Image via Getty)

Dancing with the Stars season 34 fame Andy Richter believes his pro dance partner in the competition was an “angel” and that he could not have survived so many weeks on the show if it were not for her support and appreciation.

While speaking with Julianne Hough in an episode of The Morning After (Show), uploaded to YouTube on November 13, 2025, Andy shed light on his bond with Emma and the impact she had on his transformation on the show while he dealt with insecurities regarding his weight.



“Emma Slater… None of this would happen without her. She’s been… like an angel, truly, I’m not even religious, you know,” Andy said.



The Dancing with the Stars participant added that the way she transformed him from someone who was not wired to dance to someone who grew his confidence each week was “incredible.”

Andy expressed his appreciation to Emma for not only standing by him and guiding him through his journey on the ABC show, but also for being patient with him and teaching him the routines.

Dancing with the Stars contestant Andy Richter credits Emma Slater for helping him get a grip on dancing







Andy thanked Emma for being a constant support, stating that he would not have lasted on the show or transformed over the episodes if it were not for her efforts.

The participant choked up speaking about her, saying that it was “incredible” the transformation she brought into his life.

Andy shared that he and Emma bonded quickly on the show and that he consistently received her love and support.

He also appreciated her patiently teaching him, remaining well aware of his limitations and skill set.



“And she taught me how to do this stuff that I was initially like, was so hard for me to get, ‘cause the wiring from here to here was just crusted over,” Andy said.



However, with some guidance from Emma, Andy said he was able to get a grasp on dancing – something that initially seemed “so daunting and so scary.”

The Dancing with the Stars cast member recalled a specific rehearsal when he broke down in tears because it felt “like magic” to learn the choreography and execute it.



“I knew the steps, and I did them, and I was connecting with her. It just, something happened that was like there’s no words,” he explained.



According to him, Emma instilled in him a knack for dancing, after which, he could take on choreographies more easily.

Only with her support, Andy said, he was able to see dancing through a different lens. What seemed like a daunting task at the beginning eventually turned into an activity that gave him chills.

Recalling a contemporary routine the duo performed, reflecting their story and bond, Andy said that he showered Emma with love throughout it because he wanted to showcase his admiration for her.

In another segment of the interview, Andy stated that he came into the competition reluctant to give in and skeptical about his participation.

However, he said Emma pushed him to step out of his comfort zone through “repetition,” “falling in love with the process,” and “getting involved in it.”

Ultimately, he noted that he pushed out the “Krabby” version of himself and fell in love with the show.

Andy and Emma’s journey on Dancing with the Stars season 34 ended during the November 11 episode, where the twosome performed a quickstep routine for the panelists.

Stay tuned for more updates.