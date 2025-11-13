A Very Jonas Christmas Movie: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie is set to be released this month

The chill in the winds calls for some new additions to the Christmas movie list to start this winter season with magic and joy. Disney, alongside Jonas Brothers, has it all covered with their new Christmas movie, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, which is set to premiere on November 14, 2025, exclusively on Disney+.

Directed by Troy Miller, this movie revolves around the adventures and holiday chaos involving the Jonas Brothers. Kevin, Nick and Joe are on a journey to be back home for Christmas. They are travelling from London to New York, but unfortunately, things don't go as planned. The trio experiences many humorous mishaps and heartwarming emotional moments.

This movie is a blend of music, mishaps and humor. Disney is all set to bring back its charm with great music, star-studded cameos, and endless Christmas magic. Other cast members include Chloe Bennet, Billie Lourd, Laverne Cox, KJ Apa, Andrew Barth Feldman, Andrea Martin, Kenny G, and Justin Tranter.

The film’s official synopsis reads:

“In the movie, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas face a series of escalating obstacles as they struggle to make it from London to New York in time to spend Christmas with their families."

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie: Release Date, Where to Watch & What to Expect

The new Jonas Brothers movie will release on November 14, 2025 on Disney+ and Hulu at midnight PST.

The audience can expect a perfect blend of music and comedy to kickstart their festive weekend. With unexpected cameos and original music like “Coming Home This Christmas,” it brings back the Christmas charm with Jonas Brothers in holiday spirits. Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are all set to make their appearances in the movie, adding more glamor to the dynamic ensemble.

The movie intends to elaborate on the importance of family, living in the present and how essential it is for people to slow down, especially during festivals. A heartwarming conclusion—a family reunion that is sure to make you laugh and cry—is also hinted at in the trailer.

Here is the complete soundtrack:

"Like It's Christmas" (Live Version)

"Best Night"

"Coming Home This Christmas" (featuring Kenny G)

"Home Alone"

"Feel Something"

"Remember When"

"Better Off Alone"

"Time"

"Sucker" (Live Version)

"Like It's Christmas" (Studio Version)

Sleigh into the Christmas feels with A Very Joans Christmas, exclusively releasing this November on Disney+.

