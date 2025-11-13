The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Who are the members of DadTok?

Jace Terry, Conner Leavitt, Jacob Neeley, Jordan Ngatikaura and Dakota Mortensen from Hulu's The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives (Image via Getty)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 is back and premiered on November 13, 2025, with all 10 episodes streaming now on Hulu and Disney+ Hotstar, showing all the MomTok influencers dealing with fame, relationships, past conflicts, and their careers.

The returning cast members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives include all the MomTok influencers, including Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Jen Affleck, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter.

However, a spinoff of this hugely popular TikTok group has also been formed, named DadTok, which has all the husbands of the cast members of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives who featured in season 2.

The group includes Taylor Frankie Paul‘s on-again/off-again boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, along with Whitney Leavitt‘s husband Conor, Demi Engemann‘s husband Brett, Mayci Neeley's husband Jacob, Mikayla Matthews' husbandJace, and Jessi Ngatikaura‘s husband Jordan.

The first TikTok video posted by DadTok was on October 31, 2024, which saw the group of men lip-syncing to City Girls’ song What We Doin’ with a caption saying: “POV: It’s Daddy’s Turn” written over the clip.

Then they were seen posting more content together on social media and are going to be included in the storyline of season 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. However, it is noted that Jen Affleck's husband, Zac Affleck, has not featured in any of the videos; the reason is not known yet.

Here are all the members of the DadTok influencer group on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

1) Dakota Mortensen

Partner: Taylor Frankie Paul (on and off).

Dakota is a real estate agent who runs a tiling company and a social media influencer who is known for his rocky relationship with Taylor Frankie Paul on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Their ups and downs in the relationship were featured in season 1 of the series, while their attempts at reconciliation were a part of season 2.

A father to Taylor's son, Ever True, Mortensen has also been vocal about his struggles with addiction to heroin and fentanyl drugs, which led to several issues with Taylor.

2) Jordan Ngatikaura

Partner: Jessi Ngatikaura.

Jordan, who often appears on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, married Jessi in 2020, and the couple is raising three kids together in Utah.

He has been a manager at a solar energy company, Rise Energy, in Lehi, Utah, since 2021. The self-proclaimed father of DadTok was accused of having an affair with Vanderpump Villa star Marciano Brunette during the season 2 finale.

Therefore, his storyline plays a major role in season 3 of the Hulu series.

3) Jacob Neeley

Partner: Mayci Neeley.

Jacob is a sales and finance consultant, along with being the supportive and loving husband of Mayci Neeley, occasionally appearing on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. He adopted Macey's firstborn son, Hudson, with her late boyfriend Arik, who died in a car accident.

The couple has two more kids, daughter Harlow and Charlie, who were conceived through IVF.

4) Jace Terry

Partner: Mikayla Matthews

Terry is the 30-year-old husband of Mikayla, who married in 2018 shortly after the birth of their first son, Beckham, followed by three more kids, Haven, Tommie, and a newborn daughter whom they welcomed on July 17, 2025.

Terry appeared rarely in the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives but started making more appearances not only on the show, but also on social media in season 2. He then joined the DadTok group in January 2025, with more screen time in season 3 of the series.

5) Conner Leavitt

Partner: Whitney Leavitt.

Conner got married to Whitney in 2016 at Mormon temple in Provo, Utah. The couple has three children, with their relationship being a central theme in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Whitney has been open about her marital problems on the show including Conner's pornography addiction. Conner was supporting his wife on Dancing With the Stars, who performed a tribute to him on the show's Dedication Night special.

6) Brett Engemann

Partner: Demi Engemann

Demi and Bret Engemann had previous marriages when they tied the knot in 2021 after a year of dating and they are central to the drama inThe Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3.

Demi is a mother to one daughter with her ex-husband, Blake Corbin, while Bret is a father to two sons with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Angie Harrington.

Stay tuned for more updates.