"Bring back the results show”: Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron has a special message for ABC

Tom Bergeron (Image via Instagram/@tombergeron)

Dancing With the Stars' former host, Tom Bergeron, has returned as a guest judge after his exit. Tom Bergeron hosted the show for a long time and later had to exit the show after a series of disagreements.

During his return as a guest judge, Tom Bergeron looked directly into the camera as he had a special message to ABC, as he said he wanted to talk directly to the network. Bergeron said,

“This show is setting ratings records again, so next season, bring back the results show. Let the whole country vote, Let everybody vote.”

Dancing With the Stars alum Bobby Bones breaks silence about the comment made by Tom Bergeron

Season 27 winner, Bobby Bones, recently took to TikTok as he called out former host Tom Bergeron. During an exclusive interview with Parade, the former host mentioned Bones and his professional partner Sharna Burgess as the most shocking win during his 28-season tenure on the show. Bobby Bones has responded to the comment as he began the video he saying,

“I try not to get my feelings hurt, especially about stuff like this, but this was hurtful. And not because of what was said, but really who said it.”

Bones made a shocking revelation, as well as he announced that he has returned his Mirrorball Trophy to ABC.

“I sent the trophy back. They don’t want me to be apart of the show, obviously, so I don’t want to be somewhere that doesn’t want me to be there,” he said. “I loved my time there, but I would say things like this…have just taken all the joy away from my time on the show, which is crazy because it was such a great, joyous time even though I was the only one in the whole crew that was dancing that had a full-time job at the same time.”

Tom Bergeron took to social media and apologized to Bonny Bones as he issued a statement, saying,

“Bobby, it wasn’t my intention to hurt your feelings. My ‘ouch’ was based on my honest feeling that your win spoke to a need to address the balance between judge and viewer voting."

Former host Tom Bergeron gets a warm welcome from the DWTS family

As Tom Bergeron returned to the sets of Dancing With the Stars, the DWTS family was elated. Co-host Julianne Hough even had an emotional moment as they all welcomed the former host.

Tom Bergeron expressed his happiness to be back on the stage as a guest judge this time. It was the 20th anniversary celebration night, and the former host revealed that there was another reason that made him come back. He said that he is extremely happy with the people who are running the show at present. Tom further explained,

“It was really because Conrad's there, and you can tell. Just look at what the show is doing. It's having a resurgence. It's doing things that I can't imagine many, if any, 20-year-old shows have done. They've been on a ratings tear."

Stay tuned for more updates.