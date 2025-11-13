James Van Der Beek auctions collectibles from his hit shows, Dawson's Creek and Varsity Blues

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 14: Actor James Van Der Beek attends the Los Angeles premiere of Tubi's "Sidelined: The QB And Me" at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills on November 14, 2024 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Fans of late-’90s television and early-2000s teen films now have the chance to own a tangible piece of pop culture history. Actor James Van Der Beek, best known for Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues, is auctioning off some of his most treasured keepsakes through Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, set for December 5–7, 2025. The three-day event includes wardrobe items, props, and accessories from across Van Der Beek’s career, with 100% of the proceeds going toward the actor’s ongoing fight against colorectal cancer.

A bittersweet auction for James Van Der Beek

Speaking to People, James Van Der Beek shared the emotional reason behind the sale.

“I’ve been storing these treasures for years, waiting for the right time to do something with them,” he said. “And with all of the recent unexpected twists and turns life has presented recently, it’s clear that the time is now.”

The actor, 48, is offering up some of the most recognizable items from his decades-long career. Chief among them is the necklace Dawson gave Joey (Katie Holmes) in Dawson’s Creek’s unforgettable prom episode — an item estimated to fetch between $26,000 and $52,800. Also included are the shirt and outfit Van Der Beek wore in the show’s pilot episode, and a West Canaan Coyotes hat and pair of cleats from Varsity Blues, the 1999 football drama that made him a big-screen name.

“While I have some nostalgia tugging at me as I part with these items,” Van Der Beek added, “it feels good to be able to offer them through Propstore’s auction to share with those who have supported my work over the years.”

The event marks the second time the actor has sold memorabilia since his 2024 diagnosis, using the proceeds to cover his medical expenses. His openness about the auction has resonated deeply with fans who grew up watching him as Dawson Leery — and who continue to follow his journey of resilience, even as he navigates treatment. Van Der Beek was forced to miss this year’s long-awaited Dawson’s Creek reunion due to illness, though he surprised attendees with a virtual appearance, thanking the cast, crew, and audience for their support.

James Van Der Beek’s career explored

After briefly studying at Drew University, James Van Der Beek left college when he landed the role that would define a generation: Dawson Leery, the introspective dreamer of Dawson’s Creek. Following his breakout success, he starred in Varsity Blues, which topped the U.S. box office and earned him an MTV Movie Award. His film work since has included Texas Rangers, The Rules of Attraction, Formosa Betrayed, Labor Day, and Bad Hair.

On television, James Van Der Beek spoofed himself on the cult ABC sitcom Don’t Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, earning praise for his comedic timing, then took a darker turn in CSI: Cyber as FBI Agent Elijah Mundo. In 2018, he joined FX’s Pose as Matt Bromley, diving into one of the most acclaimed dramas of the decade.

By opening up his personal collection to fans, James Van Der Beek is turning nostalgia into something deeply meaningful. For those who grew up alongside Dawson Leery or rooted for Mox on the football field, this auction is both a celebration of his work and a testament to his strength. It’s rare for a star to share such intimate pieces of their past, but Van Der Beek has always been more than just a face from a beloved show, he’s an actor unafraid to evolve, a creator willing to laugh at himself, and a human being facing adversity with grace. In putting his memorabilia on the auction block, he is offering fans not just collectibles, but a tangible piece of his remarkable story.