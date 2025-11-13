Palm Royale season 2 episode 1 ending explained: Will Robert’s awakening expose Norma’s true identity?

Ricky Martin in Palm Royale season 2 episode 1, now streaming on Apple TV. (Image via apple.com)

The dazzling world of Palm Royale season 2 returns with its signature blend of glamor, satire, and scandal under the Florida sun. Created by Abe Sylvia, the Apple TV+ comedy-drama continues its sharp, campy exploration of 1960s Palm Beach high society. The first season ended in many chaotic moments, including Maxine's Beach Ball Party going wrong, a failed assassination attempt on President Nixon, and Robert getting shot and put into a coma.

In Palm Royale season 2, Maxine Dellacorte finds herself trapped in the surreal confines of Sunny Tides, reality and illusion blur in a whirlwind of martinis, delusions, and dangerous secrets. Norma, who’s reclaimed her social throne, isn’t just battling Maxine anymore; she’s fighting to keep her real name, Agnes, buried for good. But Robert’s awakening threatens to unravel it all.

The truth behind Robert’s awakening and Norma’s secrets

At the heart of Palm Royale season 2 episode 1 lies a single question, how much does Robert remember? While not much is said about his fate until the end of the episode, Norma waits for him to wake, not out of concern, but out of fear. Robert knows the truth about her real identity, Agnes, and his survival could destroy the web of lies she’s built around Palm Beach.

At the end of the episode, when Robert finally opens his eyes and whispers the name “Agnes,” huge repercussions are set to follow. In that moment, he becomes the key to unlocking Norma’s greatest secret.

His awakening doesn’t just signal recovery, it foreshadows a reckoning. Norma’s grip on her world is slipping, and for the first time, her carefully maintained mask threatens to crack. But while Norma obsesses over controlling one threat, another scandal unfolds.

Dinah decides to end things with Axel Rosenhips, only to discover him dead moments later, and the cufflinks she gifted him are missing. Norma had met with Axel earlier to “set things straight,” making her the prime suspect in his mysterious death. Whether she poisoned him, manipulated him into ruin, or simply covered her tracks, it’s clear Norma’s survival instincts are as sharp as ever.

Recap of Palm Royale Season 2 Episode 1

Titled Maxine Drinks Martinis Now, the Palm Royale season 2 premiere opens with a glittering, dreamlike sequence featuring Ricky Martin’s Robert performing “Comin’ Home Baby.” In Maxine’s fantasy, she’s back at the Palm Royale, dancing among Palm Beach’s elite — until reality intrudes. Robert lies unconscious, and Maxine has been confined to Sunny Tides, a posh mental institution where she’s kept docile with sedatives and false hopes.

Elsewhere, Linda endures her own confinement, framed for crimes she didn’t commit, while Virginia tries to navigate the murky politics surrounding the Dellacortes. Norma, meanwhile, reclaims her throne, charming and intimidating her way back to power. Dinah plans her wedding to Axel, Perry schemes to recover his fortune, and Douglas faces financial ruin at Pinky’s hands. As these storylines intertwine, the tone oscillates between biting satire and deep melancholy, painting a vivid portrait of privilege on the brink of collapse.

By the end of the episode, the illusion of control crumbles. Maxine manages to escape Sunny Tides with Evelyn’s reluctant help, determined to take back her agency. Dinah finds Axel’s lifeless body, a discovery that shifts the balance of power in Palm Beach and raises new questions about Norma’s involvement.

Norma, ever the opportunist, introduces Mitzi as the newest member of the Dellacorte family, solidifying her influence even as the walls close in around her. Then, in the final moments, Robert wakes and murmurs “Agnes,” confirming that Norma’s darkest secret has not only survived but is about to resurface.

The next episode of Palm Royale season 2, titled Maxine Serves a Swerve, will be released on November 19, 2025, exclusively on Apple TV.