Complete cast breakdown of Palm Royale season 2: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Palm Royale is a biting comedy that turns 1969 Palm Beach into a battlefield of martinis, manicures and murder plots. Created by Abe Sylvia and loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, the Apple TV+ series centres on Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons (Kristen Wiig), a former beauty queen turned social bulldozer.
She’ll lie, cheat and crash any gala to claw her way into the Palm Royale country club—an elite enclave where the women wear Pucci and the men hide affairs behind yacht clubs.
Season 1 ended in 2024 with a total meltdown. Maxine’s public breakdown at the Beach Ball, Robert (Ricky Martin) shot on the stairs, Douglas (Josh Lucas) exposed for impregnating Mitzi (Kaia Gerber), and the bombshell that Norma Dellacorte (Carol Burnett) is actually Agnes, a boarding-school imposter who killed the real heiress.
Season 2 picks up right after the scandal, with Maxine now a “social pariah” forced to outsmart a town built on “secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.” Executive produced by Wiig, Laura Dern, and Sylvia, this ten-episode series premieres on November 12, 2025, and airs weekly on Wednesdays, ending January 14, 2026.
The official synopsis of Palm Royale season 2 reads-
“She’ll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on… secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.”
Palm Royale season 2: Complete cast breakdown
Kristen Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons – The relentless climber who fakes it till she breaks it. Wiig hosted SNL for five years, wrote and starred in Bridesmaids (Oscar-nominated screenplay), and voices Lucy Wilde in Despicable Me.
Laura Dern as Linda Shaw– Maxine’s supposed ally, a banished feminist with her own secrets. Dern won an Oscar for Marriage Story and was also seen in Jurassic Park.
Allison Janney as Evelyn Rollins – The reigning queen bee who wields shade like a weapon. Seven-time Emmy winner for The West Wing and Mom; Oscar winner for I, Tonya.
Leslie Bibb as Dinah Donahue – Played Christine Everhart in Iron Man and Iron Man 2; recently stole scenes in The White Lotus season 3.
Ricky Martin as Robert Diaz – The hunky bartender caught between Norma’s proposal and a bullet. Known for Grammy-winning Ricky Martin: Livin' la vida loca as a singer.
Josh Lucas as Douglas Darby Dellacorte-Simmons – Maxine’s pilot husband and serial cheater. Starred opposite Reese Witherspoon in Sweet Home Alabama; recurring in Yellowstone.
Kaia Gerber as Mitzi – Maxine’s manicurist turned baby-mama rival. Seen in American Horror Story, Babylon and Bottoms.
Carol Burnett as Norma Dellacorte (really Agnes Morris) – The coma queen unmasked as a killer imposter. Known from The Carol Burnett Show and Annie
Amber Chardae Robinson as Virginia – Linda’s sharp-tongued activist partner. Broke out in Judas and the Black Messiah; recurring in The Righteous Gemstones.
Mindy Cohn as Ann Holiday – Club regular and Norma’s loyal sidekick. Voiced Velma in every Scooby-Doo project from 2002 to 2015; starred in The Facts of Life.
Julia Duffy as Mary Meredith Jones Davidsoul – The unhinged socialite who shot Robert. Emmy-nominated for Newhart; recurred on Designing Women
Claudia Ferri as Raquel Kimberly-Marco- Appeared in Bad Blood and Queen of the South
Jordan Bridges as Perry Donahue– seen in Rizzoli & Isles for seven seasons
Rick Cosnett as Tom Sanka- Played Eddie Thawne on The Flash and Wes Maxfield on The Vampire Diaries.
Jason Canela as Eddie- Played Arturo on The Young and the Restless and The Rookie
New faces joining this season include-
John Stamos (guest star, role TBD) – Forever Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House; produced and starred in Grandfathered.
Patti LuPone (guest star) – Known from Agatha All Along,American Horror Story and Company
Vicki Lawrence (guest star) – Carol Burnett’s protégé from The Carol Burnett Show; created and starred in Mama’s Family.
Matt Rogers (guest star) – Comedian and co-host of Las Culturistas Culture Awards and also seen in I Love That for You.
Stream Palm Royale season 2 exclusively on Apple TV+ starting November 12, 2025. New episodes drop every Wednesday, with the finale on January 14, 2026.