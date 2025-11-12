Complete cast breakdown of Palm Royale season 2: Who plays who & where you’ve seen them before

Kaia Gerber, Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett in Palm Royale Season 2 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Apple TV)

Palm Royale is a biting comedy that turns 1969 Palm Beach into a battlefield of martinis, manicures and murder plots. Created by Abe Sylvia and loosely based on Juliet McDaniel’s 2018 novel Mr. & Mrs. American Pie, the Apple TV+ series centres on Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons (Kristen Wiig), a former beauty queen turned social bulldozer.

She’ll lie, cheat and crash any gala to claw her way into the Palm Royale country club—an elite enclave where the women wear Pucci and the men hide affairs behind yacht clubs.

Season 1 ended in 2024 with a total meltdown. Maxine’s public breakdown at the Beach Ball, Robert (Ricky Martin) shot on the stairs, Douglas (Josh Lucas) exposed for impregnating Mitzi (Kaia Gerber), and the bombshell that Norma Dellacorte (Carol Burnett) is actually Agnes, a boarding-school imposter who killed the real heiress.

Season 2 picks up right after the scandal, with Maxine now a “social pariah” forced to outsmart a town built on “secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.” Executive produced by Wiig, Laura Dern, and Sylvia, this ten-episode series premieres on November 12, 2025, and airs weekly on Wednesdays, ending January 14, 2026.

The official synopsis of Palm Royale season 2 reads-

“She’ll have to draw on her deep well of cleverness and cunning to prove, once and for all, that not only does she belong, but she just might have what it takes to rule this town. Along the way she will uncover untold truths and finally understand what this town is truly built on… secrets, lies, and the occasional felony.”

Palm Royale season 2: Complete cast breakdown

Kristen Wiig as Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons – The relentless climber who fakes it till she breaks it. Wiig hosted SNL for five years, wrote and starred in Bridesmaids (Oscar-nominated screenplay), and voices Lucy Wilde in Despicable Me.

– The relentless climber who fakes it till she breaks it. Wiig hosted SNL for five years, wrote and starred in (Oscar-nominated screenplay), and voices Lucy Wilde in Laura Dern as Linda Shaw – Maxine’s supposed ally, a banished feminist with her own secrets. Dern won an Oscar for Marriage Story and was also seen in Jurassic Park.

– Maxine’s supposed ally, a banished feminist with her own secrets. Dern won an Oscar for also seen in Allison Janney as Evelyn Rollins – The reigning queen bee who wields shade like a weapon. Seven-time Emmy winner for The West Wing and Mom ; Oscar winner for I, Tonya.

– The reigning queen bee who wields shade like a weapon. Seven-time Emmy winner for and ; Oscar winner for Leslie Bibb as Dinah Donahue – Played Christine Everhart in Iron Man and Iron Man 2 ; recently stole scenes in The White Lotus season 3.

– Played Christine Everhart in and ; recently stole scenes in season 3. Ricky Martin as Robert Diaz – The hunky bartender caught between Norma’s proposal and a bullet. Known for Grammy-winning Ricky Martin: Livin' la vida loca as a singer.

– The hunky bartender caught between Norma’s proposal and a bullet. Known for Grammy-winning as a singer. Josh Lucas as Douglas Darby Dellacorte-Simmons – Maxine’s pilot husband and serial cheater. Starred opposite Reese Witherspoon in Sweet Home Alabama ; recurring in Yellowstone.

– Maxine’s pilot husband and serial cheater. Starred opposite Reese Witherspoon in ; recurring in Kaia Gerber as Mitzi – Maxine’s manicurist turned baby-mama rival. Seen in American Horror Story, Babylon and Bottoms.

– Maxine’s manicurist turned baby-mama rival. Seen in and Carol Burnett as Norma Dellacorte (really Agnes Morris) – The coma queen unmasked as a killer imposter. Known from The Carol Burnett Show and Annie

Amber Chardae Robinson as Virginia – Linda’s sharp-tongued activist partner. Broke out in Judas and the Black Messiah; recurring in The Righteous Gemstones.

– Linda’s sharp-tongued activist partner. Broke out in recurring in Mindy Cohn as Ann Holiday – Club regular and Norma’s loyal sidekick. Voiced Velma in every Scooby-Doo project from 2002 to 2015; starred in The Facts of Life.

– Club regular and Norma’s loyal sidekick. Voiced Velma in every project from 2002 to 2015; starred in Julia Duffy as Mary Meredith Jones Davidsoul – The unhinged socialite who shot Robert. Emmy-nominated for Newhart; recurred on Designing Women

– The unhinged socialite who shot Robert. Emmy-nominated for recurred on Claudia Ferri as Raquel Kimberly-Marco - Appeared in Bad Blood and Queen of the South

- Appeared in and Jordan Bridges as Perry Donahue – seen in Rizzoli & Isles for seven seasons

– seen in for seven seasons Rick Cosnett as Tom Sanka - Played Eddie Thawne on The Flash and Wes Maxfield on The Vampire Diaries.

- Played Eddie Thawne on and Wes Maxfield on Jason Canela as Eddie- Played Arturo on The Young and the Restless and The Rookie

New faces joining this season include-

John Stamos (guest star, role TBD) – Forever Uncle Jesse on Full House and Fuller House ; produced and starred in Grandfathered.

(guest star, role TBD) – Forever Uncle Jesse on ; produced and starred in Patti LuPone (guest star) – Known from Agatha All Along, American Horror Story and Company

(guest star) – Known from and Vicki Lawrence (guest star) – Carol Burnett’s protégé from The Carol Burnett Show ; created and starred in Mama’s Family.

(guest star) – Carol Burnett’s protégé from ; created and starred in Matt Rogers (guest star) – Comedian and co-host of Las Culturistas Culture Awards and also seen in I Love That for You.

Stream Palm Royale season 2 exclusively on Apple TV+ starting November 12, 2025. New episodes drop every Wednesday, with the finale on January 14, 2026.

Stay tuned for more such updates!