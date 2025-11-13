Trap House: Release date, where to watch, and what to expect

A scene from Trap House (Image via YouTube/@ Aura Entertainment)

Trap House, written by Gary Scott Thompson and Tom O’Connor and directed by Michael Dowse, is an upcoming action thriller film that revolves around the children of DEA agents seeking justice by themselves, and stumping both drug cartel and the federal agency. It features a fresh young cast, led by a seasoned Dave Bautista, and is set to premiere on the big screens on Friday, November 14, 2025.

The film is produced by Marc Goldberg, Sarah Gabriel, Michael Pruss, Rebecca Feuer, Jonathan Meisner, Christian Mercuri, and Todd Lundbohm, with Mark Fasano, Joshua Harris, Ford Corbett, and Nathan Klingher joining as executive producers. Principal photography reportedly took place in 2024, primarily in the region of Albuquerque in New Mexico.

Trap House reunites Dave Bautista and director Michael Dowse following their collaboration in Stuber. Rated R, the film has a runtime of 1 hour and 43 minutes.

Where to watch Trap House

They’ve got a master plan. #TrapHouseMovie is only in theaters November 14. pic.twitter.com/3AGBbdmBN8 — Aura Entertainment (@AuraEntFilms) November 7, 2025

Trap House is set for a theatrical release across the United States on November 14, 2025, distributed by Aura Entertainment.

As of writing, there is no official confirmation of a streaming platform release for the film. Therefore, viewers looking forward to catch the film will need to visit the theaters or wait for further announcements regarding digital or streaming availability.

What Is Trap House all about?

The narrative of Trap House opens with Ray, an undercover DEA agent based in Texas, and his partner Andre, leading a team to raid a gas station that has a tunnel that providers traffickers access to Mexico. In the gunfight the ensues, one of the officers in the team loses his life.

Incidentally, Ray’s son Cody is a schoolmate of Jesse, son of the slain agent. Cody decides to help Jesse exact his revenge, as well as support his family financially, by robbing money from the drug traffickers themselves. Armed with the equipments borrowed from their parents, Cody and Jesse get a team together and put their plan to action.

This enrages drug kingpin Benito and his ruthless sister Natalia, who vow revenge on the kids. However, they are not the only ones whose plans are ruined by the youngsters, as Ray and Andre are also stumped by the recent development that has led their investigation astray. As the kids get lucky with their initial looting attempts, they get bolder with their plans and soon find themselves in over their heads.

Meet the cast member of Trap House

The cast of Trap House is led by Dave Bautista as Ray, a dedicated DEA agent operating near the Mexican border in Texas, and Jack Champion as his son, Cody. The son of the slain agent, Jesse, is portrayed by Blu del Barrio, while Ray’s partner, Andre, is portrayed by Bobby Cannavale.

Benjamin Dalton and Kate del Castillo play the ruthless cartel siblings Benito and Natalia Cabrera. The young actors playing friends of Cody and Jesse include Sophia Lillis as Deni, Whitney Peak as Yvonne, Zaire Adams as Kyle, and Inde Navarrette as Teresa.

