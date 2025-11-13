Fans left stunned as FX cancels English Teacher after 2 seasons

FX has officially pulled the plug on English Teacher, cancelling the acclaimed high-school comedy after just two seasons and leaving many viewers blindsided. The FX series, created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez as Austin educator Evan Marquez, premiered in September 2024 and wrapped its second season on FX in October 2025, with all 10 Season 2 episodes dropping on Hulu the same week.

Within days of the finale, English Teacher was still being cited as one of the best reviewed new comedies on television, with a 98 per cent critics score for Season 1 and 100 per cent for Season 2 on Rotten Tomatoes and “universal acclaim” on Metacritic. Barely two months after Season 2’s premiere, however, trade outlets confirmed that FX would not move ahead with Season 3, even as English Teacher continued to appear on year-end top-10 lists and awards shortlists.

The decision arrives after nearly a year of escalating coverage around Alvarez, who was accused of sexual assault by former collaborator Jon Ebeling in a December 2024 Vulture report, following an earlier police complaint filed with the LAPD for a 2016 incident. Those allegations remain disputed, with Alvarez’s representatives and attorney strongly denying wrongdoing.

Why did FX cancel English Teacher after two seasons, and how did the allegations shape the conversation?

FX’s decision is straightforward on paper. As per a TVLine report dated November 12, 2025, the network “cancelled the high school comedy English Teacher after two seasons,” with Deadline first reporting that FX had “opted not to proceed” with a third season. Variety’s social coverage of the move added that “FX had no comment,” underscoring that the network has not publicly tied the cancellation to ratings, strategy, or the off-screen headlines.

Industry context paints a more complicated picture. Nielsen figures show that English Teacher opened on FX with around 212,000 live viewers and then settled into lower but steady weekly numbers, while streaming performance on Hulu and Disney+ was stronger but not fully transparent to the public.

At the same time, English Teacher was heavily decorated, with Critics' Choice and Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations and repeated inclusion on critics’ best-of-the-year lists. As per the Vulture report dated February 7, 2025, FX Entertainment president Nick Grad stated,

“English Teacher was one of the most critically acclaimed new shows of 2024”

when announcing its Season 2 renewal. That public enthusiasm now sits awkwardly beside the cancellation less than a year later.

The sexual assault allegations against Alvarez form the other half of the conversation around the English Teacher’s fate. Ebeling alleged that Alvarez performed non-consensual oral s*x on him during a 2016 shoot for The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo and later filed a police report with the LAPD.

Vulture’s original investigation and subsequent coverage from major outlets detailed Ebeling’s account of feeling pressured during their friendship and described a set-piece in which he says Alvarez went beyond what they agreed to perform on camera.

Alvarez has consistently denied the allegations. As per the Vulture report dated February 7, 2025, a spokesperson for Alvarez told The Wrap that,

“Brian Jordan Alvarez’s interactions with Jon Ebeling were always entirely consensual — as numerous witnesses have attested.”

His attorney has also pushed back forcefully on Ebeling’s account. As per the Decider report dated December 17, 2024, lawyer Michael J Kump stated,

“This was the performative Kabuki theater of a self-described manipulator, who was distorting the situation to ingratiate himself to [Koenig]....Mr. Ebeling was fine with it”

No criminal charges have been announced as of now, and the claims remain disputed in the public record. FX’s own handling of the English Teacher in the months before cancellation was already under scrutiny. The network renewed the series for Season 2 on February 7, 2025, two months after the Vulture story ran, prompting commentary from critics who questioned why a Disney-owned outlet was moving forward with a creator facing unresolved sexual assault allegations.

Fans react to Brian Jordan Alvarez's allegations on Reddit amid English Teacher cancellation news

A detailed Reddit thread posted on r/popculturechat resurfaced discussions around the controversy involving English Teacher creator Brian Jordan Alvarez after users shared screenshots from Vulture’s 2024 report and added their own reactions.

The thread revisited allegations raised by Jon Ebeling and highlighted how fans processed the revelations alongside Alvarez’s rising mainstream success. The comments captured a mix of frustration, discomfort, and disappointment from viewers who had previously followed Alvarez’s earlier projects, including The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo.

One user stated,

“I don't think he's pretending to be upset. I think he's a straight man who felt his boundaries were gradually whittled down in ways he wasn't ok with.”

Another user remarked angrily,

“This was literally on-set. Implied consent doesn't carry over to anything.”

A redditer stated furiously,

“consent is never guarenteed, even if you have had s*x with the other person before, even if you're in a relationship, even if you have been married for 20 years, sex without consent IS R*PE..”

One user wrote disheartenedly,

“It’s disappointing to find out something you love is tainted by people acting badly.”

Another user added,

“The full story is rough and the texts make it worse to stomach.”

Together, the reactions show how quickly the thread shifted from discussing the allegations to a wider conversation about consent and blurred boundaries in creative work.

