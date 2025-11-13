Where was A Merry Little Ex-Mas filmed? All filming locations revealed

A Merry Little Ex-Mas 2025 (via Instagram @jameelajamil)

Netflix's latest holiday romantic comedy, A Merry Little Ex-Mas, brings together '90s icons for a story that's both nostalgic and chaotic.

Directed by Steve Carr (Daddy Day Care) and written by Holly Hester (The Royal Treatment), the film stars Alicia Silverstone as Kate, a recently divorced architect regretting her small town life with ex-husband Everett, played by Oliver Hudson. The movie dropped on Netflix on November 12, 2025 and is right on time for a perfect holiday binging.

With their youngest kid off to college, Kate eyes a big-city job offer, but first, she insists on one perfect family Christmas before selling the house. Things go sideways when Everett shows up with his young, successful new girlfriend, sparking mischief amid the twinkling lights and family tensions.

Jameela Jamil steals scenes as the girlfriend Tess, while Melissa Joan Hart shines as Kate's sassy best friend April, marking their first on-screen team up. Paula Hart and Melissa Joan Hart are the producers on this project.

Pierson Fodé adds spark as a holiday hunk, and Wilder Hudson plays one of the kids. It's a quick 90 minute watch full of laughs, light drama and that classic Christmas reflection on what's truly important, echoing It's a Wonderful Life vibes.

Here's a look at where the film was shot:

A Merry Little Ex-Mas: Canada as the primary filming location

Toronto, Ontario (Primary Hub): Most of the movie was shot here, using the city's snowy streets and interiors to build Kate's world. The crew leaned on downtown and residential areas for family home scenes, turning ordinary spots into a winter wonderland with added decorations. Toronto's reliable cold snaps, hitting below freezing temperature, gave the visuals that crisp, believable edge without green screens.

Unionville, Markham (Street Scenes): Just north of Toronto, this historic village hosted key outdoor sequences on Main Street. The 19th century buildings, cafes, and tree lined walks scream old-school charm, ideal for the film's nostalgic Christmas walks and awkward run-ins.

Crews filmed around Unionville Arms Pub & Grill (at 189 Main Street) and a nearby Starbucks (201 Main Street), stringing up garlands and fake snowdrifts to blend the real chill with movie magic.

Unionville's hosted hits like Schitt's Creek before, making it a go-to for feel-good shoots.

No other major sites popped up in reports. Everything stayed tight in the Greater Toronto Area to keep costs down and vibes consistent.

Why was Toronto chosen as the primary filming location?

The team picked Ontario for its brutal winter weather, ditching fake snow for the real deal.

Carr told Netflix's Tudum:

“We were in bitter cold Canada. I mean, so cold. But we were chasing the snow so we went north. And I couldn’t be happier about that. Instead of Hollywood snow, we had real Canadian snow, three feet deep.”

Filming kicked off February 3, 2025 and wrapped March 12 after about six weeks, letting the crew grab authentic snowy shots that amp up the film's cosy yet tense holiday feel. Toronto's mix of urban energy and quiet suburbs fit the story's small-town family drama perfectly, with crews decking out neighborhoods in lights and wreaths for that instant festive pop.

Stream A Merry Little Ex-Mas exclusively now on Netflix. It's available worldwide with subtitles and dubs.

