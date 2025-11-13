When will One Chicago shows return with new episodes? Here’s everything to know

The three series under One Chicago are taking a hiatus till January 7, 2026 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Images © NBC]

All the three series under One Chicago, Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are taking a hiatus for the year-end festive break. Same is the case with all other NBC shows including Law & Order, St. Denis Medical, Brilliant Minds, Stumble and more. New episodes of all the series will return in January 2026. All three shows under One Chicago are set to return on January 7, 2026, continuing the plot where they left off in the fall finale episodes.

NBC takes festive breaks every year. As such, the channel works around its shows and their plots according to the holiday gaps. This leaves fans with the option of catching up on the missed episodes or revisit storylines on streaming platforms like Paramount Plus.

Going with the NBC tradition, One Chicago aired its fall finale episodes on November 12, 2025. The long hiatus is to celebrate the upcoming Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year holidays. The three shows ended their fall finale in cliffhangers for viewers to come back to the continuation of the storylines at their usual timings.

One Chicago: Hiatus and return plans

As mentioned before, One Chicago is taking a long break starting November 13, 2025. This is in step with NBC’s winter break plans for the upcoming series of festivals and New Year. The three series that together form One Chicago aired their fall finale episodes on November 12, 2025.

The shows will return in January next year, along with other NBC shows. As such, One Chicago will renew its airing on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, starting with Chicago Med at 8 pm ET, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 pm ET and ending with Chicago P.D. at 10 pm ET.

A look at Chicago Med fall finale cliffhanger

To keep the viewers’ interest piqued, Chicago Med season 11 episode 7, titled Double Down, left a cliffhanging arc in its fall finale. Domestic abuser, Devin Carter, who had visited Gaffney Centre with his wife in episode 4, returned on episode 7. He came in with injuries claiming to have hurt himself while playing hockey.

However, Dr. Lenox sensed trouble since she knew he had assaulted his wife previously. As such, she rushed to Devin’s home for a wellness check. She found victim Faye collapsed in a bloody mess. However, before she could call for help, Devin returned home and hit Lenox on the head with a pistol butt, leaving the doctor unconscious. One Chicago enthusiasts will need to wait till January 2026 to know Lenox’s fate.

Chicago Fire: The fall finale recap

While Chicago Fire presented the disappointing news about Engine 51 facing a shut down, leaving Mouch out of job, Pascal and Anette were seen connecting on a date after a long time. Elsewhere, Vasquez impressed Violet with his efficient I-V insertion. Meanwhile, Novak and Heidi faced their long-awaited sibling issues, intent on solving them.

However, the cliffhanger for the episode came in the form of a fire lit by a hooded assailant in the lobby of a building. At that time, Severide and Van Meter were shown talking to a teacher at his home inside the same building as they investigated an arson case.

What was the fall finale suspense on Chicago P.D.?

Season 14 episode 7 of Chicago P.D. presented a revelation and a nail-biter. As Voight was blackmailed again with pictures from his childhood and of his father, the Intelligence Unit chief tracked the delivery man to get the actual sender’s phone number. He then used an old trick to call the number and saw Commander Delvin picking up the phone, revealing the latter as the blackmailer.

However, Detective Imani faced a frightening predicament. As Voight and Imani investigated Raymond Bell through his former gardener, they suspected foul play going on in the Bell’s house. They also met Raymond Bell’s granddaughter, Julie, claiming to have fallen from a tree. Imani gave the girl her number to call during any emergency.

At night Imani received a call from the girl with only breathing sounds on the other side. As such, she went to investigate alone. She broke into Bell’s house, heard a distant crash and noticed signs of struggle, with no sign of Julie. When Chicago P.D. returns from the quintessential One Chicago break in January 2026, Imani’s situation will be clearer.

Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, January 7, 2025, 8 pm ET onwards to catch all One Chicago shows as they resume after their holiday pause. Meanwhile, revisit the episodes on Paramount+.