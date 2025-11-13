The Morning Show season 4 episode 9 ending explained: Does Alex and Paul's plan to bring back Bradley fail?

Image via @themorningshow/Instagram

In The Morning Show season 4 episode 9, Bradley’s attempt to uncover the story of Wolf River lands her in trouble, which seems impossible to get out of. Bradley was chasing the Wolf River water contamination story, which was also one of the main reasons she rejoined UBN. However, while pursuing this investigation, she gets arrested in Minsk. The Belarusian authorities detain her at the airport and confiscate her belongings, including a laptop that holds important documents related to the Wolf River case.

Alex shows Bradley’s video to Celine, hoping she’ll help get her out. When Celine asks what Bradley was doing there, Alex is forced to tell her the truth, revealing the Wolf River story. This was the very story that UBN had buried earlier. Now, Celine finds herself in a tough spot; if she helps free Bradley, she risks exposing the truth behind the Wolf River scandal, which ultimately implicates her involvement in the cover-up. By the end of The Morning Show season 4 episode 9, Celine uses this very secret against Bradley.

The Morning Show season 4 episode 9 ending explained: What was Alex and Paul’s plan to save Bradley?

If Bradley is officially arrested and the charges are pressed, it will become almost impossible to bring her back to the U.S. However, Celine says she needs more time and that the State Department should handle the matter in the meantime. But since that could take too long, Alex and Chip decide to come up with their own plan.

For help, Alex turns to Paul Marks. It’s a little hard to digest, but he’s the only person who could actually help bring Bradley back. Paul has connections with a Russian businessman named Dimitri Ivanov, whose phone call to the authorities at the airport could easily secure Bradley’s release.

Paul agrees to help. He, Alex, and later Mia (who joins the plan) go to meet Ivanov. Ivanov has two conditions. The first is easy for Alex to handle: he wants his girlfriend, Nadzeya, to get a job at UBN, as Nadzeya is struggling with her acting career.

The second condition is tougher. Ivanov wants a tech deal. He’s now interested in Paul’s new AI software, but Paul can’t sell it directly to him because doing business with a Russian oligarch would put him at risk with U.S. authorities.

So, Alex comes up with a risky plan: she’ll register Paul’s AI software under UBN (since UBN’s own AI project failed) and officially license it to Ivanov. This way, it looks legal. Paul’s assistant, Amanda, warns him not to and asks him to step back from helping Alex and getting involved in the dangerous plan. However, he decided to go ahead with the plan anyway.

The Morning Show season 4 episode 9 ending explained: Why did the plan to free Bradley fail?

When the deal is finally set, it seems like there’s hope that things might turn in Bradley’s favor, but that doesn’t happen. Celine steps in and interrupts the plan after Paul’s assistant, Amanda, tells her about it. Celine blocks the deal to stop Bradley from being brought back and, indirectly, to halt the reopening of the Wolf River investigation.

Celine was the one who orchestrated her trick and used it against Bradley. Also, by the end of The Morning Show season 4 episode 9, the spark between Celine and Cory seems to take a negative turn. At the beginning of the episode, we see Celine and Cory sharing a surprising moment. They end up kissing when Celine visits him to console him after his mother’s death. The moment is interrupted, but before leaving, Celine hints that she wants to continue what started between them.

However, when it seems like a new love angle is developing, a shocking twist changes everything. By the end of the episode, Cory pulls out a document from his jacket, and it’s not just any random paper. It’s a report revealing the truth about what really happened in the Wolf River case.

So, the very investigation that made Celine stop Bradley from returning is the one Cory has secretly been digging into. How this truth unfolds in the finale, and how Bradley will be saved, will be revealed in the upcoming episode of The Morning Show season 4.