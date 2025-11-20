The Morning Show season 4 episode 10 ending explained: Did Alex succeed in bringing Bradley back from Belarus?

Image via Instagram/themorningshow

The Morning Show season 4 episode 10 has left viewers hooked on one central question: Did Bradley come back home? The short answer is yes. By the end of the finale, Bradley returns home from Belarus. But getting her back was far from simple. The episode is packed with secrets, threats, and heavy consequences as it opens with the discovery of a major error in the EPA reports of the Wolf River and ends on an emotional note as Alex travels to Minsk Airport to bring Bradley home.

The episode begins by showing Bradley suffering in prison, where she is tortured to reveal the name of the whistleblower. But Bradley never says a word. Instead, she gives the officer just two words: F* Y***. This bold reply costs her a lot. She is kept awake with bright lights, her bed is taken away, and she is locked in a tiny cage with loud, high-pitched noise.

Meanwhile, Chip examines the EPA reports and discovers that the report has been falsified. He compares two documents, one from 2019 and the internal Martel emissions report that Bradley had sent. This proves there was a cover-up. Chip and Alex decide to expose the truth because once the story breaks, it will become front-page news. And that attention could help bring Bradley home, as she is being held overseas for reporting the same story.

Celine is the one who deepfakes Alex’s video in The Morning Show season 4 episode 10

Soon after, Chip goes to meet Cory, who already knows about the cover-up but chooses to ignore it, as the case had been buried long ago. Chip tells him that the internal numbers from Martel do not match the EPA report on Wolf River, but Cory still refuses to take any action, even if it could help bring Bradley home.

Meanwhile, the mystery of who deepfaked Alex’s video is finally revealed. Ben informs Mia that the IT team found something strange: someone made unauthorised access to Alex’s language model from a TMS computer. This makes Mia suspicious. When she checks further, she finds a peculiar username in the report: twx1876. She texts the user, offering a new job and asking to meet, and immediately the user replies, telling her to meet in the control room.

When Mia goes to the control room, she finds Bart there and realises he was involved in the deepfake of Alex. When she asks him who told him to do it and even promises she won’t reveal his name, he tells her the truth: Celine Durmont. She is the one who tried to frame Alex. Mia doesn’t hide this for long and informs Alex immediately.

The next day, Alex confronts Celine. But Celine stays calm, as if she always knew the truth would come out. She admits that the Iranians didn’t create the deepfake she did, planning to use it against Alex. But when things got messy with Zeke and the protests, everything became complicated. Alex asks her to resign immediately, but instead, Alex ends up being the one forced to resign. Why? Because Celine knows about Alex and Paul’s secret opera meeting with Ivanov. Paul’s assistant leaked this information to her, and now she is using it against Alex.

Cory and Celine are now romantically involved. Cory even tells her what Chip is sniffing into. Although Cory refused to help Chip, he still asks Celine if she has anything to do with the Wolf River cover-up. Earlier, we learned that Cory has the original reports. He tells Celine he will hand them over to her if she helps bring Bradley back.

Miles reveals how Cory’s mother was involved in the Wolf River cover-up in The Morning Show season 4 episode 10

Miles returns, and this time he drops a big bombshell. After learning about Celine and Cory’s relationship, he visits Cory and warns him that Celine is using him. When Cory confronts Miles and says he already knows about their involvement in the water contamination story, Miles reveals an even bigger truth. He says that Cory’s mother, Martha, made a secret deal with Celine years ago.

Martha helped cover up the Wolf River problem, and in return, Celine helped Cory become the Head of News. This shocks Cory, and that’s the moment he decides to turn against Celine and act like the hero in The Morning Show finale.

How did Cory turn the tables in The Morning Show season 4 episode 10

Alex is now in serious danger. If she doesn’t resign within 24 hours, Celine will hand her over to the authorities. Alex has broken the law by making a business deal with a Russian oligarch, hoping he would help bring Bradley home, and she also went against UBN and its board members. Alex wants to find some dirt on Celine so she can avoid stepping down from UBN, but she soon learns that Cory is in a relationship with Celine and cannot help her.

The Morning Show airs a segment where Alex officially says goodbye to UBN. After watching her farewell, Alex’s father visits her, and that’s when she gets an idea to fight back. Martin gives Alex a bold plan: sue Celine for forcing her to resign from UBN. It’s risky because Celine and UBN will definitely fight back and try to ruin her. But Martin, being a lawyer, believes that the lawsuit could actually work in Alex’s favour.

Alex announces her lawsuit in a big press conference. She says Celine forced her to quit and reveals that there is a story UBN tried to hide, the same chemical company story Bradley was covering before she was detained overseas. Even though UBN aired the story later, it doesn’t matter because Celine exposes herself on a livestream.

Cory plays smart here. When Celine tells him to make Alex back off, she adds, “If she doesn’t stop, I’ll find a way to keep Bradley in Belarus forever.” Cory immediately hands his phone to Alex, and she puts it on speaker during the livestream, proving Celine’s involvement and her threats. Celine is forced out and leaves quietly.

Towards the end, Alex travels to Minsk and finally brings Bradley back home. Since the show has been renewed for a fifth season, the next chapter may explore Celine’s return and her revenge against Alex, especially now that Alex has destroyed her rise at UBN.