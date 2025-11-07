Who is Jim Curtis? Everything to know as the hypnotherapist confirms his relationship with Jennifer Aniston

Jim curtis Podcast appearance on Ever Forward Radio (Image via YouTube/@ Ever Forward Radio)

Jim Curtis is now in a relationship with Jennifer Aniston. The relationship first drew attention in July during a yacht trip in Mallorca with close friends. In September, Curtis quietly supported her at "The Morning Show" season 4 premiere in New York.

Who is Jim Curtis? Career, books and his hypno coaching method

Jim Curtis is a transformational coach and hypnotherapist with over two decades of experience in health media and wellness leadership. His past roles include president and chief revenue officer at Remedy Health Media, as well as senior positions that contributed to the development of WebMD and Everyday Health. He later served as Head of Brand and Chief Revenue Officer at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. Curtis now runs a private coaching practice that focuses on subconscious reprogramming, confidence work and habit change.

His method blends hypnosis tools with structured behaviour coaching and simple daily practices. He is the author of The Stimulati Experience and co-author of Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide, a workbook that includes QR-linked hypnosis tracks. He often frames his mission around overcoming chronic pain and mindset blocks, a story he has shared across keynotes and interviews. Readers can expect Jim Curtis to continue mixing executive discipline with accessible coaching as public interest grows.

Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis: The complete relationship timeline

The Friends star and Jim Curtis were first linked over the July 2025 holiday when they appeared together on a yacht in Mallorca with longtime friends. On September 7, she soft-launched the romance in a “Thank you summer” carousel that included a sunset shot widely believed to show Curtis from behind.

On September 9, Curtis supported her at The Morning Show season 4 premiere in Manhattan, although he skipped the step-and-repeat. The on-record confirmation arrived on November 2, when the actress shared a black-and-white image of the embrace and called him “my love.” Curtis reciprocated on November 4 with a photo set and a short caption that signalled the same message. Together, those two posts marked the mutual confirmation point for the public timeline.

What they have said about each other, and where he confirms it

In an Instagram post on November 2, 2025, Jennifer Aniston wrote,

“Happy birthday my love. Cherished.”

Jim Curtis wrote on an Instagram post on November 4, 2025,

“If this is a dream I don’t want to wake up.”

According to an InStyle report dated September 12, 2025, when the interviewer said on camera that Curtis seemed “a really special guy” at the The Morning Show premiere, Aniston remarked with a smile, “That’s very nice.” Responding in an Instagram Q&A about dating at 42, Curtis answered the question on "How to find love at 42."He stated,

“It’s the same as 22 or 32, but with more confidence, but with more confidence, more experience and more authenticity.”

He added,

“First, love yourself and recognize that you are the perfect age and that life is not over at 42.”

Context for readers: The couple were introduced through friends and began seeing each other in the summer. Jim Curtis is 50, and the actress is 56. The mutual Instagram posts serve as the confirmation point. Expect future sightings to align with her awards calendar and his wellness work, including events related to The Morning Show promotion and the launch of new coaching content.

Stay tuned for more updates.