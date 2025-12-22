Is there going to be Mayor of Kingstown season 5? Renewal status and more

Jeremy Renner in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [Facebook/Mayor of Kingstown])

Jeremy Renner is set to return as Mike McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown season 5. There is no official confirmation from Paramount+ about a potential season 5. But Renner alluded to a fifth season during the panel interview at Florida Supercon in July 2025.

He said about the future of the series:

"I just did my second season we just finished since the incident, and I think I'm signing it off to finish it off in two more."

The incident he was referring to was his snowplow incident from 2023. And based on his comments, doing "two more" seasons for Mayor of Kingstown will take the series to season 5. However, he also alluded to the fifth season being the last one for the series.

He said in the same panel interview that they have "found a cool end" to the show. It means Mayor of Kingstown will end in season 5, which is two seasons short of series co-creator Taylor Sheridan's original plan some 15 years ago.

Series co-creator Hugh Dillon previously told ScreenRant in June 2024 that Sheridan had an ending for Mayor of Kingstown in season 7 when he pitched the idea to him.

When could the potential Mayor of Kingstown season 5 be released

With Paramount+ yet to officially announce the greenlight for Mayor of Kingstown season 5, there is very little to know about the details of the potential fifth and final season of the series. But the show has consistently released a new season every year since it premiered its first season in late 2021 to early 2022.

Fans could expect the potential Mayor of Kingstown season 5 landing on TV screens late in 2026 based on the show's timeline history. More details will be revealed once Paramount+ officially announces another season for the series. That includes the release timeline and both returning and new cast members.

If the series does get a fifth season, all major cast members who will survive season 4 are expected to return. First on the list is the show's lead star, Jeremy Renner. Other major cast and characters from season 4 like Hugh Dillion, Taylor Handley, Tobias Bamtefa, and Derek Webster are also expected to return in season 5.

Watch the finale of Mayor of Kingstown season 4 on Paramount+

Talks of a potential Mayor of Kingstown season 5 have been up in the air for some time after Jeremy Renner alluded to it potentially being the last season for the series. But the show's fourth season isn't over yet. There is still one episode left before season 4 closes and there's still plenty of shocking twists to watch out for.

Mayor of Kingstown season 4 finale episode will be released on Monday, December 28, on Paramount+. It will also be streaming on SHOWTIME the following day. Season 4 episode 9 has just been released and it left Mike's (Renner) and Kyle's (Handley) lives in question.

They were shot at while leaving a diner shortly after Kyle got out of prison. They were also with Ian and Stevie. Stevie was injured, although not fatally, from the ambush. It sets up an ultimate face-off in the finale next Sunday. Episode 10's synopsis teases Mike's confrontation with the demons of his past, Hobbs making a crucial decision, and Bunny gaining a new advantage.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Mayor of Kingstown.