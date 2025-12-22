Reese Witherspoon shares photos with daughter, and an uncanny resemblance sparks hysteria

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon attend the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 14, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Reese Witherspoon seems to have a doppelgänger as fans on social media are amazed after seeing a carousel post where she appears with her daughter Ava, who looks exactly like her. On December 22, 2025, The Morning Show star posted on her Instagram profile, where she is seen enjoying her family time during the holiday season, and again, the mother-daughter duo has caught fans’ eyes as they appear together.

The internet is buzzing as people can barely tell Reese and her daughter apart. Many even say the photo seems more of an AI-generated image, showing a younger version alongside the current one. Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava wore matching black outfits at a holiday gathering, with similar blonde hair. Fans couldn’t stop noticing the similarities, with some even saying Ava resembles Reese’s ex-husband Ryan. Their coordinated look and striking resemblance caught the attention of many fans on social media.

Even Reese has said that people sometimes mistake her and Ava for twins, and they’re used to hearing these comparisons. One social media user (anlphotography1983) commented under her post and wrote,

’’I literally have never seen someone look so much like their Mom to this extent before! I mean it’s like looking at a clone! Wow! Beautiful btw!’’

Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon are no longer together, but they co-parent their children, Ava and Deacon Phillippe. Reese also has a son, Tennessee James Toth, with her second husband, Jim Toth. The couple split in March 2023, and she is committed to co-parenting Tennessee as well.

Netizens are calling them “copies” as Reese Witherspoon shares photos with her daughter, Ava

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava are trending on X for their striking resemblance. Fans are commenting on how much they look alike, with one remark from THEE ALFA HOUSE drawing attention, where the user wrote,

''Looks like Reese Witherspoon hit "copy-paste" on her DNA, adorable glitch alert.''

Looks like the same person to me," wrote Ginsu.

Another person got confused between the two and commented to get clarity on who’s who and wrote,

"Which one of them is Reese Witherspoon?

The left one?"

"Damn she really just made a copy of herself," commented ChaosCanteen

"Holy Doppelgänger!!!!!," commented (daxshepherd) under Reese’s post.

"Freaky Friday spinoff with you and your daughter when," wrote tasteof-reality..

"Why she didn’t cast her in the Legally Blonde prequel series is beyond me. She’s literally her 20 years ago," wrote Brittany Duke.

Reese Witherspoon’s latest projects and what she’s been up to

In 2025, Reese Witherspoon has been busy with several exciting projects. She is an executive producer on Elle, a Legally Blonde prequel series about Elle Woods’ high school life, set to release on Amazon Prime Video in 2026.

Earlier this year, she starred in the romantic comedy You’re Cordially Invited as Margot Buckley alongside Will Ferrell, also on Amazon Prime. Reese is expected to return for Big Little Lies Season 3 on HBO as both a star and producer. She even continues her role as Bradley Jackson in future seasons of The Morning Show on Apple TV, alongside Jennifer Aniston.