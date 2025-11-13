Texas Lottery results for November 12: Full list of winning Powerball, Pick 3 and other game numbers released today

The Texas Lottery has shared all the winning figures for the draws held on November 12, 2025. Many players across the state have been checking their tickets to see if they have won anything. Here's the breakdown of those numbers
The Powerball winning numbers for November 12 were:
29-39-43-51-65
Powerball: 23
Power Play: 2
It is not confirmed yet if anyone won the jackpot. Even if no one wins the top prize, many players may still get smaller prizes.
03-08-13-15-26-53
These were the Lotto Texas numbers for the night. Officials have not said yet whether there was a jackpot winner.
Morning: 3-2-7, FIREBALL: 3
Day: 1-5-8, FIREBALL: 1
Evening: 2-3-5, FIREBALL: 1
Night: 2-5-1, FIREBALL: 5
Pick 3 is one of the simplest games, and many players win smaller prizes with it.
Morning: 7-3-6-1, FIREBALL: 7
Day: 2-2-6-8, FIREBALL: 2
Evening: 1-4-4-5, FIREBALL: 6
Night: 2-8-3-4, FIREBALL: 5
Daily 4 also offers extra chances to win through the Fireball number.
03-08-17-19-22
Matching all five numbers wins the top prize. Matching fewer numbers still gives smaller rewards.
Morning: 01-02-08-10-12-13-14-18-20-21-22-24
Day: 02-05-07-09-12-13-14-17-18-20-22-23
Evening: 02-03-05-07-10-11-12-16-20-22-23-24
Night: 03-04-06-07-11-13-14-17-19-22-23-24
Players win the top prize by matching all numbers or none of them.
If you bought a ticket, check your numbers carefully.
Small prizes can be claimed at stores.
Bigger prizes must be claimed at Texas Lottery offices or by mail.
The Texas Lottery released all the winning figures for November 12. There's no update yet about jackpot winners for Powerball or Lotto Texas. Numerous players may still have winning tickets for lower prizes. Further updates will be participated by lottery officers soon.
