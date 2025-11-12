Woman wins $154,168 after playing the same lottery numbers for six years

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Most people paid cash for their Powerball plays, but debit cards are also accepted at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

A North Carolina woman, who has won $154,168 in a recent lottery draw, after using the same set of numbers for six years, was encouraged by her sister, who would always tell her that she would win one day.

Her sister's advice changed everything for her

The winner, who was identified as Munford, said her sister had convinced her to continue playing the same numbers - even when she wasn't winning.

“My sister convinced me to keep playing those same numbers,” Munford said. “She told me I was going to win one day.”

That was the case on Monday when a $1 Cash 5 ticket Munford bought from the Lucky Stop on Legion Road in Hope Mills hit the winning numbers — earning her a total of $154,168.

The moment she realised she won

Munford said she could hardly believe what she was seeing when she checked the winning numbers.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s me, that’s me, I won!’” she recalled. “I was so excited.”

She said that the shock of winning such a big amount brought a wave of emotions.

“I was in the living room crying,” she said.

What she plans to do with her winnings

Munford shared that she plans to use her lottery winnings to pay off bills and take care of some financial responsibilities.

“I love the Cash 5 now,” she added with a smile.

The North Carolina Education Lottery confirmed her win and congratulated her on her patience and persistence. The store that sold the winning ticket will also receive a small bonus from the lottery commission for selling it.

Persistence pays off

Munford’s story has caught attention because of her steady routine and belief in her lucky numbers. She played the same set for six years, refusing to change it even when she didn’t win. Her sister’s encouragement to stay consistent finally paid off.

Lottery officials said many players have their own “lucky numbers” — often based on birthdays, anniversaries or other special dates. While there’s no formula to guarantee a win, Munford’s experience shows how faith and consistency can lead to life-changing results.

A reminder for players

Officials reminded other players to always check their tickets after each draw. Many winners forget to do this and miss out on prizes.

They also encouraged responsible play, stating that the lottery is a game of chance, and every ticket offers a new opportunity — but luck can strike at the least expected moment.

Munford’s win has brought joy not only to her but also to her family. Her sister’s belief turned out to be true after all — the same numbers that went unnoticed for six years finally turned into a $154,168 jackpot.