Powerball luck hits Washington as $100,000 ticket sold in Olympia store during latest draw

Hawthorne, CA - October 10: Powerball and California Lottery games on display at Blue Bird Liquor in Hawthorne, CA, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. The estimated jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing is $1.73 Billion.(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

​A Powerball ticket sold in Olympia, Washington, has won $100,000 in the latest drawing, according to the Washington Lottery. The lucky ticket matched most of the winning numbers but missed the jackpot by a few digits.

Where the ticket was sold

The winning ticket was sold at Cedar Grocery, located at 1839 4th Avenue East in Olympia.

The player matched four white balls and the red Powerball, winning $50,000. Because the person added the Power Play option to their ticket, the prize was doubled to $100,000.

This is one of the biggest recent wins in Washington as Powerball continues to attract players across the state.

Next Powerball jackpot

The Powerball jackpot has now grown to $467 million, with a cash option of about $219 million.

The next drawing will take place on Saturday, November 9, at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Drawings are held three times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays — giving players regular chances to win.

Winning numbers for the recent draw

The winning numbers for the latest Powerball draw were: 3, 10, 12, 31, 42 and the Powerball number 11.

No one matched all six numbers, but several players around the country won smaller prizes ranging from a few dollars to a few hundred thousand.

How Powerball works

Each Powerball ticket costs $2, and players can choose to add Power Play for an additional $1.

Power Play multiplies non-jackpot winnings by up to five times, depending on the number drawn.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The chance of winning the jackpot is about 1 in 292 million, while the chance of winning any prize is around 1 in 25.

Other Washington winners

Washington has seen many smaller Powerball wins this year. Tickets worth $50,000 or more have been sold in locations such as Seattle, Tacoma and Spokane.

While no one from the state has won the grand prize recently, several players have still taken home big winnings.

Claiming the prize

The Washington Lottery has reminded players to sign the back of their ticket and keep it safe.

Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their prize. They can visit a Washington Lottery regional office or mail in their signed ticket with a claim form.

A lucky moment for Olympia

This win adds Olympia to the list of Washington cities that have seen lucky Powerball tickets this year.

Even though it wasn’t the jackpot, $100,000 is still a big win — and a reason for the local player to celebrate.

As the jackpot keeps rising, players across Washington are once again hoping to be the next big winner in the upcoming draw.