Who is Claire Coffee? Everything to know as the actress guest stars in FBI season 8

Claire Coffee as Agent Anna in FBI season 8 [Custom cover edited by Primetimer. Original Image © Instagram/Claire Coffee]

The second episode of FBI season 8 had two guest actors, Claire Coffee and Zach Grenier, included in the plot. Both Granier’s Peter and Claire’s Anna were depicted as FBI agents. However, both the roles were guest roles. As such, whether Claire Coffee will continue playing her character for a longer stint is as yet unknown.

Meanwhile, FBI season 8 presented Isobel’s recovery while in a surprise twist Dani took a bullet and died. Episode 3 found Stuart Scola with a new partner after Dani’s death. Agent Eva Ramos partnered with Scola as the latter was seen questioning a former colleague for an investigation.

Entrusted with a senator’s protection, Maggie and OA found themselves in trouble as OA was struck with a toxin from an assailant. Maggie retrieved a syringe from the assassin and administered what she hoped was an antidote. As such, OA survived the crossfires and the poisoning. The department was also seen uncovering a human trafficking network in FBI season 8 episode 5.

A glimpse at Claire Coffee’s career

California-born Claire Elizabeth Coffee graduated with a degree in Theatre from Northwestern University, Illinois. She started her acting career in 2001 with a brief role playing one half of a couple in The Mind of the Married Man.

Her other television projects include Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, Grimm, Franklin & Bash, General Hospital, The West Wing, McBride: It’s Murder Madam, Death Row, This Might Hurt, Holly’s Holiday, The Sisterhood, S.W.A.T and many more.

Coffee has been part of about 10 movie projects including The Competition, Buddymoon, Remarkable Power, Wild Things: Diamonds in the Rough, Inventing Adam, Leave No Trace and more. She has lent her voice as Mary Griffin in the video game, Medal of Honor: Rising Sun.

In her personal life, Coffee is married to musician Chris Thile and the couple has a son. She lives with her family in Brooklyn.

FBI season 8 episode 2: A look at Claire’s character, Anna

Claire Coffee was seen in Captured, the second episode of FBI season 8, in a guest role. Her character was named Agent Anna Vorpe. Although an agent from an outside organization, titled Other Government Agency, she was brought in to collaborate with the team. She was teamed up with Jubal Valentine, who was working on a case connected to Russian prisoner and a connection in Belarus.

Coffee’s Anna was seen telling Jubal that her agency refused to help with the Belarus connection. Since Jubal had made a promise to the suspect, Anna confirmed that the government would never honor his promise. She also pointed out that he did not understand how the game in international cases was played, leaving Jubal stunned.

As per the FBI season 8 storyline, Agent Anna’s character has been depicted as straight-talking and flippant. She was shown to be blunt in negating Jubal’s expectation without reasoning things out. Coffee played Anna as a stereotypical overconfident agent downplaying their colleagues.

Whether Coffee’s Anna will continue to appear in future episodes remains to be seen. Meanwhile, continue watching FBI season 8 as new episodes drop every Monday on CBS at 9 pm ET/PT.