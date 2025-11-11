What happened to Lauren Turner? Cal State Fullerton soccer team pays tribute to beloved teammate as she dies a month after accident

Lauren Turner and Ashlyn Gwynn were taken to the hospital after the accident (Image via Getty)

Lauren Turner died on November 10, 2025. The news arrives two months after the Fullerton-based California State University soccer player suffered injuries in an accident in September this year.

Apart from Turner, another person named Ashlyn Gwynn was also injured. A box truck hit the duo when they were on their electric scooters, as per CBS News. The police officers told the outlet that the girls were on the same lane of the Associated Road outside the college campus where the accident happened.

The Athletics Department of the institute first revealed the news about Lauren Turner’s demise. The university said that she was in the ICU for multiple weeks.

Lauren’s team, the Titans, also expressed their grief in a separate statement. They described Turner as a funny and charismatic individual. The tribute says that she even celebrated the victory of everyone else and was the perfect definition of an amazing person.

“She always carried herself with compassion, kindness, and happiness. The impact she made on the Titans women’s soccer program is immeasurable. She will be dearly missed by everyone but forever remembered by her Titan family. We love you Lauren, our No. 5 Forever,” the statement reads.

The university even recalled Lauren’s contributions as a player, saying that she was a part of 10 games in the ongoing season this year. The institute also disclosed that she played 20 games in the previous season, alongside recording her “first collegiate goal” while facing UC Riverside.

GoFundMe page was launched for Lauren Turner: Ashlyn Gwynn’s condition and more explained

As mentioned earlier, the accident happened near the college campus. Paramedics immediately arrived at the spot and took the injured to the hospital, as per Carrazco Law.

While the news of the incident started grabbing attention, the head coach of the university, Demian Brown, made it necessary for all the players to use helmets on scooters. The step was taken after it was revealed that Lauren Turner and Ashlyn Gwynn did not use helmets.

Fundraisers were launched for both girls after the accident. Lauren Turner’s GoFundMe was started by Colleen Nettekoven, the parent of one of the team members. The page additionally posted an update about Lauren’s condition, revealing that she suffered from severe head trauma.

“Donations will go directly toward helping the family cover Lauren’s medical expenses, ongoing care, flights for Victoria and me to be at her bedside at a moment’s notice, and any other needs that arise as she fights her way through recovery," the description says.

A similar initiative was started for Ashlyn. Towards the end of last month, Gwynn’s parents wrote on the page that she is being monitored at the “Step Down” unit. They described Gwynn’s recovery as a miracle.

The statement reads that Ashlyn will be getting the regular therapies as required. Apart from that, the parents said that their daughter’s communication has improved as she can move her head and other body parts alongside mouthing words.

“She has been cleared for air travel which will be required if she gets accepted into TIRR Memorial Hospital’s rehabilitation program in Houston. TIRR is #2 in the country in rehabilitating patients with injuries as severe as Ashlyn’s,” the update stated.

The parents wrote that Gwynn will be a part of the program for a few weeks, following which she “may likely” be allowed to return home. While Ashlyn’s fundraiser has raised more than $65,000, Lauren Turner’s GoFundMe has accumulated almost $104,000.