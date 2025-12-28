Drew and Jonathan Scott open up about celeb chaos, tough love and giving back on Celebrity IOU

Co-hosts Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott of Property Brothers (Image via Getty)

Celebrity IOU returns with new episodes featuring well-known figures taking part in home renovation projects for people close to them. Season 11 premieres on December 28, 2025.



The HGTV series pairs Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott with celebrity guests who want to thank friends or family members for long-term support. The new run includes episodes with John Stamos, Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez, Ike Barinholtz, and William Shatner.

The episodes air during the holiday period and focus on personal connections, shared history, and hands-on work.

The season opens with Stamos renovating a garage and patio at the childhood home of his longtime friend Ken. The goal of the project is to create a space for music and family gatherings.

Other episodes follow similar structures, with guests helping plan, design, and complete renovations under the guidance of the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott also discuss their separate series,

Don’t Hate Your House, which continues with new episodes. Across both shows, the brothers focus on practical changes, direct feedback, and homeowner involvement.

The new episodes highlight the process, the people involved, and the reasons behind each renovation.

John Stamos, music, and long-term friendship are showcased in season 11 of Celebrity IOU

The first episode centers on John Stamos and his friendship with Ken, which spans five decades. The renovation takes place at Ken’s childhood home and focuses on turning an old garage into a music room.

Drew Scott said the history between the two stood out during filming.

“This has to be a record for how many decades John has known Ken,” he said.

The project included tearing down the existing garage and rebuilding the space to support music use and social time.

Jonathan Scott noted that Stamos was involved throughout the process. “He was the nicest guy. He was so genuine and just wanted to do something incredible for Ken,” he said. Both brothers explained that Stamos took part in demolition and design decisions.

The episode also shows how the renovation connects to Ken’s past, including his relationship with music after losing his father.

Drew added that the show attracts a specific type of guest. “They are just everyday great people and want to give back,” he said.

According to the brothers, the focus of the episode is not only the finished space but also the reason for creating it and the shared history behind the project.

Other celebrity projects and what’s ahead in Celebrity IOU

Later episodes include Eva Longoria, Mario Lopez, Ike Barinholtz, and William Shatner. Each project follows a similar format but responds to different needs. Eva Longoria worked closely on design and demolition.

Jonathan Scott said, “She was bossing me around,” while explaining that she was direct about choices and tasks. Drew Scott noted that she made quick decisions and took part in the physical work.

William Shatner, who appears at age 93, also joined in. Jonathan said, “He grabbed a sledgehammer. He wanted to do some of the demolition.”

Drew added that safety was a concern but that Shatner remained involved.

Mario Lopez worked on a renovation that included shared living and school space for a family. Drew said Lopez was willing to try each task assigned.

The brothers also discussed Don’t Hate Your House, which continues with a focus on cost limits and staying in place. Jonathan said, “We’re pros. We’ve done this a thousand times.”

Drew added that the show involves direct feedback and practical choices. Both series continue to air new episodes on HGTV.

_______________________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.