Shaun White surprises Best Friend with kitchen and living room makeover on Celebrity IOU

Shaun White (Image via Getty)

Celebrity IOU returned with a new episode on July 30, 2025, featuring Olympic gold medalist Shaun White.

In the latest episode of season 6, White teamed up with hosts Drew and Jonathan Scott to renovate the home of his longtime best friend, Chase.

The episode highlighted Shaun’s efforts to give back to someone he credits as one of the most grounding influences in his life.

Shaun shared that Chase has always remained a constant despite the fame and accomplishments.

“He’s the one that anchors me to, ya know, home,” Shaun said during the episode.

Chase, now married with two children, lives in a modest home near the beach, where the kitchen and living room lacked space and functionality.

To improve the layout and make the home more family-friendly, Shaun enlisted the Property Brothers to lead a full renovation of both rooms.

From demolition to design, Shaun actively participated in the process, even jokingly turning parts of demo day into a competition. The renovation aimed to create a safer, more unified space where the family could comfortably gather.

This episode of Celebrity IOU ended with an emotional reveal that brought Chase to tears.

“To enjoy a meal together finally in our house is beyond … it’s the most important thing in life,” he said.

Celebrity IOU helps in making a kitchen with more space and better function

The renovation focused first on the kitchen, which previously had a limited layout with no dishwasher and a side-by-side washer-dryer taking up valuable space. Jonathan noted the challenge early on:

“It’s small, but it’s going to be a mighty project.”

Celebrity IOU team replaced the appliances with a stacked washer-dryer combo next to a concealed refrigerator, freeing up room for a new stove, dishwasher, and extended countertops.

Shaun was involved throughout, even joking when a demo mishap caused a window break:

“It’s OK, that window has to go anyway.”

Cabinets were installed along two walls, and new wooden doors concealed appliances for a clean finish.

The upgraded layout not only improved storage and workflow but also allowed for more open movement across the space.

The design was completed with porcelain countertops and oak hardwood flooring that extended into the adjacent living room in Celebrity IOU.

A new banquette was added in place of a distant dining table, creating a dedicated space for family meals.

Shaun said he wanted to do something that “would just last a lifetime,” and the kitchen transformation aimed to reflect that.

Property Brothers help in bringing flow and safety to the living space

The living room had an awkward layout before renovation, with the TV positioned far from the seating area and a visible floor gap between rooms.

Shaun noted that he had seen Chase’s kids trip over the threshold. “The flooring shift is a hazard,” Drew added during planning.

Celebrity IOU team addressed this by installing uniform oak flooring across both rooms and restructuring the entryway to improve circulation.

The TV was repositioned and mounted within a custom shelf wall using a French cleat system, allowing for interchangeable display options.

An L-shaped couch was placed at the center of the room to create a natural flow between spaces. “This feels like one space now,” Jonathan observed during the reveal.

The remodel also removed one kitchen entrance and widened the other, further improving movement and visual continuity.

The renovation ultimately tied the two rooms together into a cohesive family space as shown in this episode of Celebrity IOU.

During the final reveal, Chase became emotional, expressing gratitude for being able to enjoy time with his wife and children in a functional home. Shaun responded,

“I just wanted to do something special for you.”

The episode showcased long-standing friendship and the practical impact of thoughtful design.

Stay tuned for more updates.