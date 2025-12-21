“Yeah, I agree”: Reddit argues Stranger Things keeps sidelining Nancy, Steve, and Jonathan for a tired love triangle

Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton from Stranger Things: The First Shadow (Image Via Getty)

As Stranger Things moves toward its final season, online discussions are growing louder about how the show handles its core characters. A popular Reddit discussion argues that Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, and Jonathan Byers keep getting pushed back into the same love triangle, while their deeper stories are ignored. One fan (MGD109) summed up the feeling clearly:

“Yeah, I agree. Still, I can't help but suspect it's no coincidence that the writers have sent all three of them (and Dustin) to the Upside Down. I'm predicting that's going to be the catalyst to explore them all a bit more deeply. I'm also suspecting this love triangle is going to be less about who gets to date Nancy and more about forcing Jonathan and Steve to face up to their insecurities. If nothing else, we're probably going to get to see them go monster hunting together.”

That comment quickly spread across fan spaces. Many readers agreed with it. They said the love triangle feels old and already settled years ago. Season 2 showed clear choices, yet later seasons kept reopening the same tension. Fans now feel season 5 should move past romance and focus on growth.

This reaction comes at an important time. Netflix has confirmed season 5 is the final chapter. That makes every story choice matter more.

Viewers want endings that respect the characters they have followed since the start. For many, repeating the same relationship conflict feels like wasted time in a season meant to close the story.

The discussion is not about shipping sides. It is about depth. Fans believe these characters deserve stories that reflect their pain, choices, and future goals, not just who stands next to Nancy at the end.

Users online question why Stranger Things keeps circling the same love triangle

Fans point out that Nancy, Steve, and Jonathan each have strong personal stories that the show rarely slows down to explore. Nancy carries guilt from Barb’s death in season 1 and later from Max being left in a coma. She also has clear dreams.

She wants to leave Hawkins, study at Emerson College, and become a journalist. Viewers say this side of Nancy often disappears when romance takes over.

Fans argue there is enough material for rich character arcs without bringing back old romantic tension. The comments further read:

Trevorgfrederick commented,

I've wanted Steve and Jonathan to be FRIENDS since season 2 - at this stage of the game, they have a lot more in common than not. Protective and selfless big brothers, fully willing to go after literal monsters, etc.

99SoulsUp wrote,

You’re right. They really aren’t that drastically different beyond Jonathan being very introverted and Steve having a dim moment or two

MGD109 said,

Yeah, I hear you. I've wanted that honestly since how season one ended, I was always kind of sad they resisted putting the two together, cause as you say, when you strip away a layer, the two do have more in common than they don't. I just hope we finally get it this season.

Minute-Cake5187 commented,

It’s really interesting to sit here for a moment and realize that Steve became the guy who would have saved Barb from the Demogorgan if he’d had the chance.

M1817 wrote,

Exactly, I don't like the way they introduced a new character every season instead of going deep in these characters. Season 4 introduced Eddie , now Derek. I love these characters but our main characters story line got ignored.

Old_Adhesiveness7432 said,

It's tragic how little episodes we have left with how much plot, mystery, character arcs and relationships are there to resolve......It's definitely not going to wrap up everything satisfyingly

As the final season nears, fans hope Stranger Things chooses growth over old romance and finally gives Nancy, Steve, and Jonathan the depth they deserve.

Stay tuned for more updates.