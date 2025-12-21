Love Island USA star Nic Vansteenberghe hopes to compete on Dancing with the Stars

Nic Vansteenberghe (Image via Instagram/@nicolasvans)

Love Island USA star Nic Vansteenberghe recently expressed interest in competing on the hit ABC show Dancing with the Stars. The television star has already started his official campaign to compete in the show next year.

Vansteenberghe told Glamour that he is up for the challenge and wants to showcase his dancing skills in the ballroom.

Nic Vansteenberghe was the runner-up of Love Island USA Season 7. While talking about what his time in the show will look like, if he gets a call from the network, Nic said,

“The progression would be insane. I would win most improved.”

Love Island USA star Nic Vansteenberghe opens up about competing in the hit ABC dance competition

While talking about how he is manifesting a spot on the ballroom competition series, Nic Vansteenberghe said,

“I’m going to start training soon. I just want to dance, I’m down for anything but a dating show.”

The Love Island runner-up also promised that he would stand out amongst the competition if he appears next season.

Nic Vansteenberghe gave an update about his relationship with Olandria

Nic Vansteenberghe was recently asked about his relationship status with Olandria. The television personality confirmed that they are together. The Love Island star had earlier discussed the two taking a small vacation.

“I think at this point we're looking for just a breath of a fresh air from all the hectic-ness, I've said this before, like I want to go on our hot air balloon date, I want to do all these things — but at this point, I'm like, I just want to sit on a couch and do nothing with her," he said. "That sounds elite."

Olandria also opened up about the two living in different places, while explaining why it is a smart thing to do.

“Being from the Deep South, it’s kind of hard to jump to the West Coast. It just doesn’t feel like home. Going there for work makes sense. But going there to live and for tax purposes, it doesn’t.”

