Love Island Games star Isaiah Campbell to reunite with ex Sydney Paight as she enters as a bombshell

Love Island Games star Isaiah Campbell with his ex girlfriend Sydney Paight (Image via Getty)

Love Island Games contestant Isaiah Campbell, who joined the show roughly two years after his breakup with his partner, Sydney Paight, is reunited with her in the latest episode as Sydney enters the villa in Fiji as a bombshell.

Sydney and Isaiah participated in Love Island: USA season 4, emerging as the runner-up of the season.

The couple dated in a long-distance relationship for almost a year until Sydney announced on Instagram in December 2023 that she was single.

During the Heart Rate Challenge in the episode, couples were trying to raise each other's heartbeats by doing various acts, and two new bombshells entered in an unexpected moment, Sydney Paight and Marvin Anthony from Love Island France.

Sydney mentions that they have not talked to each other since their split, as she approaches him to meet, and hugs him.

Isaiah was particularly shocked, witnessing her as he sank on the couch, informing everybody that she was his ex-lover.

The villa gets curious about their relationship and asks them about their history. Sydney reveals that they used to date, and chats definitely need to be had, making the atmosphere awkward.

Isaiah has formed a pair with Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr. They both manage to raise the highest level of heart rates during the challenge, earning them the title of Power Couple

What led to the breakup of Love Island Games fame Isaiah Campbell and Sydney Paight?

Isaiah Campbell appeared on a podcast titled Forever Unemployed, opening up on the reasons behind their split and the emotions he experienced while dealing with the situation.

As per Campbell, a friend's birthday party in New York City, where he drove down to the Jersey Shore after a couple of days, was the leading force behind his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Sydney Paight.

While meeting some fans at a bar in Jersey Shore at midnight, he blacked out as the fans handed him a lot of drinks.

He admitted not recalling anything after that, except getting into an Uber with his friend and waking up the next morning.

He reasoned that he had never blacked out before, so it was surprising, and he had no memory at all of the previous night.

Sydney had called him a couple of times and sent him two videos where he was seen kissing some random woman at the bar.

At around 11:00 am, he was completely blank and devastated while watching those videos, as Campbell told the host in the podcast.

Sydney broke off and cut off all the communication, later adding to his emotional outburst and helplessness.

Although she asked him to clear everything for her in person, calling him to her place, he could not do so due to financial restrictions, which further made him sorrowful.

Although he admits himself to be an honest and loyal person, he also understands Sydney's point of view and emotions as he expresses that maybe he would have done the same thing if the roles were reversed in the same situation.

Love Island Games season 2 premiered on Peacock on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. The episodes stream every night except Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET, with the season finale on September 30.

This all-star spinoff, hosted by Ariana Madix, features all the fan-favourite islanders across the globe with some new bombshells entering the villa in Fiji throughout the series to find love and compete for the title, along with a prize of $100,000.

It would be interesting to watch whether Sydney Paight and Isaiah Campbell reconcile during the game or turn a blind eye to each other, and also, how Sydney's return would affect the partnership and gameplay of Isaiah and Nicola during the second season of Love Island Games.

Stay tuned for more updates.