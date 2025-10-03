Which Love Island Games Season 2 couples are at risk of getting eliminated?

Love Island Games host Ariana Madix (Image via Getty)

Love Island Games Season 2 came out with a new episode on October 2, 2025, which marked a significant shift in the villa’s dynamics as the final recoupling ceremony sent shockwaves.

It also left three couples vulnerable as they faced the risk of being eliminated and ending their journey on the show.

The couples who faced elimination after the final recoupling ceremony were Johnny Middlebrooks and Gabby Allen, Andrea Carmona and Josh Goldstein, as well as Garbi Denteh and Casey O’Gorman.

Host Ariana Madix entered the villa once again, offering the vulnerable islanders an option: leave their chance in the villa up to fate or allow their fellow islanders to decide their future on the show.

Regardless, it was confirmed that one couple would leave the villa.

Gabby and Johnny, as well as Andrea and Josh, chose not to gamble by leaving things up to fate. However, Casey and Garbi decided to take a risk, refusing to leave the ultimate decision in the hands of the safe couples.



“I don’t think Ty and Justine would actually vote for us, but I think these two couples would,” Casey explained.



However, before Ariana could reveal the results, the episode ended, leaving viewers on an intense cliffhanger.

A Vegas-themed night in the Love Island Games villa decided the vulnerable couples







The final six couples had to participate in three Vegas-style challenges, the losers of which would run the risk of being eliminated from the series.

The first game was ‘Tilting Table,” where the islanders had to tilt a table to steer three balls into slots of couples they wanted to make vulnerable.

The pair with the most balls in their slot by the end of the challenge would head straight into elimination.

Toby and Sydney decided to target Garbi and Casey, although it was not a unanimous decision. In the second and third rounds, they targeted Andrea and Josh.

Lucinda and Isaiah also went for Garbi and Casey. As the votes against Garbi and Sydney accumulated, so did those for Toby and Sydney.

Ultimately, it was Garbi and Casey who became the first vulnerable couple with a total of ten points scored against them in the game.

The second challenge was called ‘Shuffleboard,’ which also allowed islanders to target the couples they wanted to send home.

Sydney and Toby, Gabby and Johnny, as well as Andrea and Josh, were tied with the most votes against them.

Ultimately, it was Tyrique and Justine’s tie-breaker vote that gave Andrea and Josh a lead.



“Justine’s loyalty supposedly lies with me, but you know, at this point, it’s just a Tyrique and Johnny show, and you know no one else’s opinion matters about anything,” Josh reacted.



It was Sydney and Toby’s choice that sent Andrea and Josh to the danger zone.

In the third and concluding game, Gabby and Johnny were made vulnerable by their fellow Love Island Games co-stars.

Soon after, Love Island Games host Ariana Madix joined the islanders and asked the vulnerable couples how they felt.

Josh expressed that they found themselves vulnerable because of how strong they were as a couple, which painted them as a common target.

Johnny, on the other hand, took it as a compliment that people in the villa felt the need to get him and Gabby out of the show.



“And now we know who has put their cards on our table, so if we come back, hey, gloves are off,” Johnny added.



Ariana then informed the vulnerable contestants about the other twist in the game, leaving them to decide if they wanted to trust their fellow contestants or gamble with their chances.

Stay tuned for more updates.