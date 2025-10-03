Who has been dumped from Love Island Games Season 2 so far? Full list of eliminated Islanders

Love Island Games Season 2 elimination order
1) Charlie Giorgio
Charlie Giorgio was the first male Islander eliminated in season 2 episode 3. He entered the villa on Night 1 with Solène Favreau and initially gave his Heartbroken Necklace to Josh Goldstein, placing Josh at risk. The following day, Josh challenged him in the “Grapple for Love” duel and won.
Later, Charlie paired with Justine Ndiba, and together they chose Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr and Isaiah Campbell for a duel. Nicola and Isaiah won, leaving Charlie vulnerable again. After additional duels, both Charlie and Kendall Washington faced elimination. An Islander vote resulted in Kendall receiving nine votes and Charlie five, ending Charlie’s time in the villa.
2) Mert Okatan and Solène Favreau
Mert Okatan and Solène Favreau were eliminated following America’s Vote on episode 6. Despite finishing in the Top 4 during the “Playing the Field” challenge, Power Couple Kay Kay Gray and Chris Seeley placed themselves at risk alongside other couples.
Host Ariana Madix presented the Islanders with a choice to determine the method of elimination: America’s Vote or chance through mystery gifts. The majority chose the fan vote, which sent home Mert and Solène as they received the fewest votes.
3) Kay Kay Gray and Chris Seeley
Kay Kay Gray and Chris Seeley were dumped following the villa’s heart rate challenge on episode 8. Power Couple Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr and Isaiah Campbell selected two boys and two girls from the lowest-performing contestants to compete in a duel.
Chris faced Johnny Middlebrooks, while Kay Kay competed against Andrea Carmona. Andrea defeated Kay Kay, and Chris injured his finger during his duel, which gave the win to Johnny. Both Kay Kay and Chris were eliminated as a result.
4) Andreina Santos and Marvin Anthony
Andreina Santos became vulnerable after Johnny Middlebrooks chose to compete for the chance to couple with a mystery bombshell, Gabby Allen. This left Andreina exposed to America’s Vote and eventually placed her in a duel against Garbi Denteh. She lost two out of five rounds, which confirmed her exit on episode 12.
Marvin Anthony also became vulnerable after the Baby Birding challenge. Despite attempting to couple with Gabby, he was not safe and was later selected to duel Kendall Washington. Marvin lost two out of three rounds, resulting in his elimination.
5) Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr and Kendall Washington
Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr was voted into a duel by the season’s first Power Squad, which included Johnny Middlebrooks, Gabby Allen, Tyrique Hyde, Isaiah Campbell, Lucinda Strafford, Andrea Carmona, and Toby Aromolaran.
She went against Garbi Denteh. After losing the first round, Nicola sustained an injury that forced her out of the competition, handing Garbi the victory.
Kendall Washington was also chosen by the Power Squad to face Josh Goldstein. Josh won two out of three rounds, eliminating Kendall and separating him from partner Garbi on episode 14.
Stay tuned for more updates.