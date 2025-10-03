Who has been dumped from Love Island Games Season 2 so far? Full list of eliminated Islanders

Andreina and Marvin from Love Island Games season 2 (Image via Instagram/@loveislandusa)

Several Islanders have already been dumped from Love Island Games Season 2. Eliminations have taken place through duels, America’s Vote, and choices made by Power Couples or the Power Squad.

So far, the contestants who have left the villa are Charlie Giorgio, Mert Okatan, Solène Favreau, Kay Kay Gray, Chris Seeley, Andreina Santos, Marvin Anthony, Nicola Gauci Borda-Warr, and Kendall Washington.

Each exit came after specific challenges or votes that determined which Islanders stayed in the game and who had to leave, narrowing down the competition as the series progresses toward the finale.