Who are the final couples on Love Island Games season 2? Details explored

Season 2 of Love Island Games has reached its concluding stage, following three weeks of challenges, recouplings, and eliminations in the villa.

The series has maintained a steady pace, airing six nights a week and building toward its upcoming finale. With the last recoupling completed and the final lineup confirmed, the season has narrowed down to the remaining pairs.

The final couples are Johnny Middlebrooks and Gabby Allen, Andrea Carmona and Josh Goldstein, Sydney Paight and Toby Aromolaran, Justine Ndiba and Tyrique Hyde, Lucinda Strafford and Isaiah Campbell, and Garbi Denteh and Casey O’Gorman.

Final couples confirmed ahead of the Love Island Games season 2 finale

The final recoupling before the finale

The last recoupling of the season occurred during the episode leading up to the finale, shifting the dynamic of the villa once more. During a Vegas-themed night, three couples were left vulnerable: Johnny Middlebrooks and Gabby Allen, Andrea Carmona and Josh Goldstein, and Garbi Denteh and Casey O’Gorman.

At this stage, host Ariana Madix presented the vulnerable Islanders with two options: they could leave their place in the villa to chance or allow their fellow contestants to determine whether they stayed.

Garbi Denteh and Casey O’Gorman decided to gamble their position, leaving their progression in the competition up to fate. Despite this, they advanced alongside the other final couples, solidifying their place in the lineup heading into the last episode.

Final couples of season 2

By the conclusion of episode 15, the six final couples moving forward to the finale were confirmed. Johnny Middlebrooks, from Love Island USA season 2 and Games season 1, is paired with Gabby Allen, who first appeared on Love Island UK season 3 and later on All Stars. Andrea Carmona, originally from Love Island USA season 6, advanced with Josh Goldstein from USA season 3.

Sydney Paight, who competed on Love Island USA season 4 and Australia season 6, is coupled with Toby Aromolaran from Love Island UK season 7 and Games season 1. Justine Ndiba, the Love Island USA season 2 and Games season 1 winner, reached the finale with Tyrique Hyde from Love Island UK season 10.

Lucinda Strafford, who has appeared on both Love Island UK season 7 and Australia season 5, is partnered with Isaiah Campbell from Love Island USA season 4. The last couple, Garbi Denteh from Love Island Netherlands & Belgium season 4, joined with Casey O’Gorman from Love Island UK season 9 and All Stars.

Love Island Games season 2 schedule and finale

Love Island Games season 2 followed a consistent release schedule throughout its run, with new episodes dropping every day except Wednesday. Each installment was made available at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on Peacock. This format provided viewers with six consecutive nights of episodes each week.

The finale of Love Island Games season 2 on October 5 will close out the season’s storyline and determine the ultimate winners of the $250,000 prize.

Host Ariana Madix has led the season, introducing twists and facilitating eliminations as the cast narrowed down to the remaining finalists.

With the six couples now set, the final episode will showcase the concluding events in the villa, including the last moments of competition and the announcement of the season’s champions.

Stay tuned for more updates.