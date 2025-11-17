What did Lil Nas X face in his latest court hearing? Artist steps out publicly for the first time in months

ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Lil Nas X is seen backstage at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV)

Lil Nas X made his first appearance in court since his arrest in August 2025. Nas, real name Montero Lamar Hill, is facing three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and another count of resisting an executive officer.

The 26-year-old rapper-singer, who was arrested for allegedly walking around in public naked and assaulting a police officer, wore a dark brown leather jacket, beige pants, and a smile in court on November 17, 2025.

The artist’s attorney, Drew Findling, revealed to reporters at the courthouse, per Rolling Stone, that he had just been released from an inpatient treatment program and is doing “amazing.”

“As you can see, Montero is doing amazing, doing great, and we’re super happy for him. We’re looking forward to a positive resolution in this case, which we’re very confident of.”

The Old Town Road hitmaker was absent from the pretrial hearing of his case on September 15, 2025, and his lawyers explained that he was undergoing treatment at an undisclosed facility.

Judge Shellie Samuels of the Los Angeles Superior Court affirmed that his absence was permissible as long as it was due to the treatment he was receiving. Findling told reporters outside the courtroom:

"We're doing what is best for [Lil Nas X] from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being.”

Findling added:

"He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him “

Montero was arrested in August 2025 after authorities responded to complaints of him walking around naked along Ventura Boulevard in LA. He allegedly violently and forgetfully inflicted injury on the police officers.

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to the charges against him during his August court appearance. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 12, 2026.

