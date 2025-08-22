Lil Nas X was wandering aimlessly but fully dressed in a hotel courtyard area 15 hours before being arrested, according to new video

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Lil Nas X attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images,,)

On Thursday, August 21, TMZ shared a newly surfaced video of Lil Nas X, taken before the rapper's early morning arrest. The video featured Nas - born Montero Lamar Hill - dressed in jeans, a shirt, white boots, and a cowboy hat.

Taken almost 15 hours before Hill's arrest, the video is a compilation of surveillance footage from the Short Stories Hotel and catches him wandering around Hollywood.

TMZ's sources also confirm that Lil Nas was also present inside the hotel at one point in time, despite not being a registered guest there. While inside the hotel, Nas was first seen fanning himself as he sat in the lobby.

He then got up to get a cup of water, taking off his shirt afterwards before exiting the hotel in the shirtless state.

However, the video doesn't have any information about when the Old Town Road rapper decided to get rid of his pants and wander the Ventura Boulevard in his underwear. It was on the Ventura Boulevard where Hill was ultimately arrested by LAPD officers.

Lil Nas was arrested on suspicion of battery

TMZ's new update on Lil Nas X comes hours after the rapper was arrested from the Ventura Boulevard, where LAPD officers booked him on suspicion of battery. BBC reports that Hill was taken to a hospital following his arrest.

According to The Guardian, Lil Nas was released from the hospital within few hours of his admittance, and is since being held at the Valley Jail in Van Nuys.

Police spokesperson Charles Miller revealed Nas' hospital visit was for treating a potential overdose he might be suffering from.

An unverified video of the rapper walking around the streets in white cowboy boots and matching underwear has also been making rounds on in the internet. In some of them, Nas is asking passerbys to "come to the party".

This isn't the first time Lil Nas has become the subject of controversy. The rapper, who has won two Grammys for his 2019 hit, Old Town Road, also made headlines in 2021, when his song, Montero (Call Me By Your Name) was slammed as "evil" and "depraved" by the US conservatives.

In the music video of the track, Nas was seen going down to hell sliding on a stripper pole. Later in the video, he also gives the devil a lap dance, later killing him and stealing his horns.

Lil Nas is set to release his long-anticipated studio album, Dreamboy, some time in 2025, with its release date yet to be revealed. The upcoming project marks his first LP in four years, following his debut album, Montero (released in 2021).

